J.J. Watt had a brilliant response to someone calling him out on social media for breaking one of the ‘unwritten rules’ in sports.

If there is one thing that you need to know about J.J. Watt, is that he is arguably one of the best players to have ever played in the National Football League, having picked up five 1st-team All-Pro selections, three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards and being named as part of the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2010s.

And if those accolades aren’t enough to impress you, then these numbers should give you an idea of just how much terror he instilled in opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks during his time in the league; 114.5 sacks, 586 total tackles, 195 tackles for loss and 317 quarterback hits.

So you had better be a very brave man if you are to ever cross his path and try to rile him up, and that’s exactly what happened to one unlucky person of social media the other day.

J.J. Watt wants to lay down the law

A native of Wisconsin, and therefore very averse to the sport of ice hockey, Watt has been picking the stick up following his retirement earlier this season, although just in a casual setting rather than wanting to change sports entirely, but he still wanted to carry over some of his NFL career with him.

As a result, he showed a picture of his skating gear back at the start of the month, complete with the number 99 on his helmet (the number he wore both with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals):

Now the number 99 has been retired in the NHL since 2000 following the retirement of Wayne Gretzky (considered to be the best to ever play the sport), so wearing it can be seen as something of a taboo, as pointed out by journalist Stephen Miller when he dug the photo up on Twitter, which led to quite a feisty response from Watt:

J.J. Watt shouldn’t have to be putting up with this

If you go onto Miller’s page (warning, some vulgar language), you can see that he doesn’t necessarily back down and keeps up his side of the argument. All we know is that he certainly is a braver man than we are for calling out Watt like this, especially given that Watt was last listed at 6’5 and 288lbs.

And whilst we doubt that any ‘dropping of the gloves’ is actually going to take place, if it were to come to that (maybe in some sort of charity event), we know exactly who we would have our money on.