Highlights J.J. Watt is considering a comeback and may return to the NFL in 2024.

Watt's potential return would likely be with the Houston Texans.

Watt is keeping connections open, but not training as usual for the gridiron.

Is J.J. Watt still considering a comeback? Well, maybe. If he does, he'll join a potentially very exciting defensive group for the 2024 season.

After retiring from the NFL in 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals, the now 35-year-old is potentially hinting he may return to the league this year, according to an ESPN report late Sunday morning. As Watt told the site after a charity softball game he hosted on Saturday:

I'm a very fortunate, lucky man, I have a beautiful wife, I have a beautiful son. I've had 12 great years in this league and I'm very thankful to have walked away healthy and playing great.

So, looking back on his retirement, he feels like he is happy where he is, but he's not completely sold on officially returning to the gridiron.

Could J.J. Watt Actually Be Returning to the NFL?

The connection is open, but time is running out

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Now, if there is one team that Watt could return to, it would be the team that he asserted his dominance the most with, the Houston Texans. Looking deeper, Watt also has a connection to the current Texans' head coach, DeMeco Ryans. Ryans and Watt played together in Houston during the latter's rookie season in 2011.

Watt spent eight of his 10 pro seasons playing for the Texans, racking up three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five Pro Bowl nominations, and the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2017.

J.J. Watt Career Accolades Houston Texans (2011-2020) Arizona Cardinals (2021-2022) Started 128/128 Games, 5 Playoff Appearances 23/23 Games started, 1 Playoff Appearance Holds Franchise Record With 101 Sacks Finished With 12.5 Sacks in Final Season in 2022 3-Time DPOY, Walter Payton MOTY Award Finished 8th in Comeback Player of the Year voting in 2022

While Houston appears to have a bright defensive group, Watt is not afraid to leave the door open to returning to the gridiron.

As he told reporters:

I told DeMeco [Ryans] last year: 'Don't call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I'll be there.' And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year I'll tell him that, because I'm not going to keep training [the way] I've been training. He knows he ever truly does need it, I'll be there for him. But I don't anticipate that happening, because they have a very good crew.

Said group includes recent free agent acquisitions edge rusher Danielle Hunter, defensive lineman Denico Autry, and top-three pick from 2023, Will Anderson Jr. This Texans defensive unit is receiving a major boost, and as a playoff team from last season, expectations will be a little bit higher than usual in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. Watt finished with 13.5 sacks over his two seasons with the Cardinals, including 12.5 over his final season in 2022. He also tallied seven pass deflections, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and 39 total tackles, which earned him an eighth-place finish for Comeback Player of the Year voting that year.

So, yes, while he might not be the same player he once was, Watt is not entirely ruling out a return to the NFL field in 2024. If he does, he will have some friendly competition awaiting him.

Whether he jumps at the opportunity remains to be seen, but it would certainly be a thrill for Texans fans to see Watt play at least one more snap in Houston's Battle Red, Deep Steel Blue, and Liberty White.

All Statistics Courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.