Highlights J.J. Watt and Pat McAfee, former football stars, took part in the TST 7-on-7 soccer tournament.

Watt played for Burnley in the tournament, while McAfee fielded Concafa SC.

Watt remains open to returning to football, while McAfee has found success in the media post-NFL retirement.

Thanks in part to Welcome to Wrexham, many star athletes and actors have purchased shares in pro soccer teams. J.J. Watt is one of them. The football legend recently purchased a share in Burnley F.C., based in Lancashire, England. Watt and another famed former football star, Pat McAfee, took part in the TST 7-on-7 soccer tournament in Cary, North Carolina.

Watt's team was entered into the tournament as Burnley F.C, and McAfee fielded a team known as Concafa SC. Not only did the football players field teams, they also took part in the action. Watt played striker for Burnley in a 7-3 losing effort, though he was able to get a shot on goal. McAfee's team also fell, though the former punter said he didn't touch the ball.

Related DeMeco Ryans on J.J. Watt's Potential Comeback: 'I Need Him Now' Watt had 12.5 sacks in his last season with the Arizona Cardinals and could certainly still be a force for the Texans if needed.

Watt and McAfee Both Have Connections to Soccer

The NFL icons are both interested in a variety of sports

Watt has a connection to soccer through his wife Kealia, who played her college ball at the University of North Carolina and professionally for the Houston Dash and the Chicago Red Stars. In addition to owning a share in Burnley, Kealia Watt also serves as a sideline reporter for Amazon Prime's coverage of NWSL games.

While he is showing interest in soccer, J.J. Watt hasn't completely closed the door on returning to the football field. He recently mentioned that his long-time teammate and now Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans needed him on the field, he would be there. Ryans cheekily responded by saying that he needed him now.

Like many who end up kicking professionally in the NFL, McAfee was a star soccer player at Plum High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He had the chance to continue playing the sport in college but opted instead to play football for West Virginia, which proved to be a wise decision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The winning team of the TST 7v7 tournament will receive $1 million in prize money.

While McAfee was an excellent NFL punter and twice made First-Team All-Pro, most of his professional success came after his playing career was over. In 2023, he signed a five-year, $85 million contract with ESPN and also called professional wrestling matches for the WWE.

Source: TST

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.