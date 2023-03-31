When it comes to motorsport, there are few disciplines as invigorating as drag racing, and Jndia Erbacher knows all about the thrill of it.

The Swiss-born driver and Monster athlete competes in the FIA European Drag Racing Championship, where she pilots a beast capable of zero to 100 km/hr in less than a second.

While Jndia's father is one of the main reasons she got into racing, the adrenaline is what really got her hooked, and the close-knit vibes within the sport make for a safe haven.

"There is no car faster than going zero to 100 in 0.6 seconds — there is no other car like this," she told GIVEMESPORT.

For me, it's the speed, the power. You know the Star Wars trailer with all the stars coming at you? That's what it feels like.

"You are just rushing with pure adrenaline, but there is also the human instinct to survive. It's definitely an addiction.

"Another thing is that drag racing is a very family-orientated sport. We are a family team, all of us are working full-time, even my mechanics, and most of them have known me since I was a kid, so we're doing this all together as a passion.

"The most special thing is that we are friends with the other teams as well. We are competitors as soon as we have the helmet on and jump inside the car, but after the finish line, we shake hands and help the others put their parachutes up and get the car ready to go back to the pits."

There is so much heart and passion in drag racing which, in my eyes, you won't see in any other kind of motorsport.

A racing family

Jndia's father, Urs Erbacher, is a fellow drag racer, and together they are the first ever father-daughter Top Fuel competitors. Her journey started when she was young, and now she is giving him a run for his money on the track.

"I pretty much grew up at the racetrack. The first time was when I was three weeks old in Hockenheim, my dad took me with him," she reflected.

Jndia Erbacher drives the Monster Top Fuel dragster

"In the beginning [of her career] it was like 'oh wow, I'm running against my biggest idol, the guy who taught me everything' and I was scared because my dad can be super annoying to run against because he plays with you at the starting line.

"We are very competitive but we were also joking around. He was trying to play games with me, but luckily I was prepared.

"It was one of my record runs back then, and basically he just saw me running record time against him, and we were both crying and jumping around at the finish line."

Despite the father-daughter bond over motorsport and their competitive relationship on the track, Urs initially did not want Jndia to get behind the wheel.

"I started racing back in 2015, that was the first trial I did in a race car, and I went to my dad and asked him 'hey, I would like to race' and he was like 'no way.'

"But the thing is, I already had my sponsor for my licence. So I told him 'okay, if you're not going to support me, I'm going to do it by myself.'

"And then he was like, 'okay, sh*t!"

Video: Jndia Erbacher wants to be the fastest woman on earth

Paving the way as a woman in motorsport

When it comes to women in motorsport, the majority of fans will think of those who are pushing to break into Formula 1, but there are so many other drivers who are also making waves.

Jndia is one of them, but despite her profile, she is yet to make drag racing her full-time job. Right now, she is studying an MBA in Digital Marketing and Data Management, and works as an Events Manager for a Basel-based company.

Her passion and commitment to drag racing is encouraged by the support around her and the lack of gender barriers that are more prominent in other areas of motorsport.

Jndia Erbacher

"There is a lot of respect," Jndia explained. "The fans also do everything to support you. There is no difference if it is me or my father driving, they just want to see fast times and have a good time at the racetrack."

"I think it's great to see women stepping up in motorsport and seeing them stepping up successfully. Sometimes they are even better than the men. And for me, it's a big honour to be one of those people to show younger girls or women all over the world that they can do it.

"I know how hard it is, but I've learned if you believe in yourself and you start getting that sort of success, it will push you and push you. It's also great to see women supporting other women, it's such an important thing."

For Jndia, the dream is to race full-time in Europe and eventually make her way over to the US, where the stage for running Top Fuel dragsters is enormous and boasts a much bigger market for the sport.

Jndia will be racing at the opening round of the FIA European Drag Racing Championship at Santa Pod in May.