Highlights Crystal Palace holding out for £40m for Joachim Andersen, Fulham's initial £20m offer falls short.

Talks are continuing between the two clubs, but Fulham's £20m bid is unlikely to be accepted.

Fulham are also eyeing Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos.

Fulham have submitted a £20m offer to sign Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

It's been a worrying summer transfer window for the Eagles so far as they fight to keep hold of some of their key players. Michael Olise has already departed, joining Bayern Munich, while the likes of Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze have attracted interest.

Andersen is the next player to be targeted, with Fulham making an offer to acquire his services, but they will need to up their ante in order to secure his signature.

Palace Want £40m for Andersen

Fulham offer half

According to David Ornstein, Fulham have submitted an opening offer of £20m for Andersen, but Crystal Palace will demand in the region of £40m. The 28-year-old is high on Fulham's shortlist, alongside Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos. Talks are said to be continuing between the two clubs, but £20m is unlikely to be enough to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Andersen Guehi Appearances 38 25 Pass Accuracy 78.4% 86.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.88 2.98 Progressive Carries Per 90 0.55 0.67 Tackles Per 90 1.48 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 1.08 0.8 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.35 1.29

Losing Andersen certainly wouldn't be ideal for Oliver Glasner, especially with Marc Guehi's future uncertain. Newcastle United have made a move to secure the signature of Guehi, opening talks for the England international earlier this month.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix to sign Andersen this summer. If Andersen does depart, he will join Olise in heading through the exit door in what is a worrying situation for the Eagles.

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace are fearful of losing Eberechi Eze to Manchester City after they sanctioned the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid. Although Palace's model over the last few years has been to develop players and sell them on for a profit, they could be set for a difficult season if they continue to lose their stars.

Crystal Palace Eyeing Defensive Reinforcements

Lacriox and Chalobah are targets

With interest growing in Guehi and Andersen this summer, Palace are already eyeing replacements in case they lose the key duo. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that both Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix are targets for the capital club.

Palace have done an impressive job over the years with replacing their outgoing stars, so the supporters at Selhurst Park will need to trust the board. Olise has already headed through the exit door, but the Eagles quickly made a move to bring Ismaila Sarr to the club, while Daichi Kamada also arrived earlier in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of FBref - as of 11/08/2024