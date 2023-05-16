Arsenal have been linked with a move for Joao Cancelo, and the rumour is now gathering momentum, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old fell out of favour at Manchester City earlier in the season and was sent out on loan.

Arsenal news - Joao Cancelo

Cancelo signed for Man City for a fee of £60m from Juventus back in 2019, according to the BBC.

Last campaign, Cancelo was a key player under Pep Guardiola, starting more Premier League games than any other outfield City player, as per FBref.

However, during the January transfer window earlier this year, the Portuguese international joined German side Bayern Munich on loan.

His future at the Etihad Stadium now appears to be in doubt, considering Guardiola allowed him to leave the club without signing a replacement.

According to 90min, Arsenal are interested in signing Cancelo ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report adds that the Gunners could face competition from Bayern and Barcelona.

Guardiola hasn't ruled out a potential return to the City squad for Cancelo next season.

He said: "Cancelo has always been so appreciated here. We can't forget what he did here. He has been, and maybe will be, but has been such an important player for us."

What has Jones said about Cancelo?

Jones has suggested that the rumours linking Cancelo with Arsenal are now gathering momentum.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think when we first did the Cancelo story a little while back it was loose at that point. It was just being tentatively put out there that he could become an option for Arsenal.

"Since then, there has been some momentum gathered over this rumour. I think it makes a lot of sense stylistically and also fits the bill for where Arsenal need to take the next step in the development of the first team."

Would Cancelo be a good signing for Arsenal?

The former Juventus defender is capable of playing at full-back on either side, so he could provide adequate cover for both Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko, or even replace them.

Cancelo has managed 64 career assists from defence, as per Transfermarkt, so there's no doubt most clubs would benefit from his creativity.

Whether Man City would allow Cancelo to join Arsenal remains to be seen, after Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus both made the move and helped the Gunners fight for the Premier League title.