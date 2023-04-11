Joao Cancelo's return to the Etihad stadium did not go according to his plan.

The Portuguese full-back surprisingly left Manchester City in the January transfer window after reportedly falling out with Pep Guardiola.

Cancelo joined Bayern Munich on loan, where game time has been equally difficult to come by for him.

He was named on the bench as the Bavarian side visited to City for their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday evening.

Yeah, not an ideal outcome that.

And when he was called upon by Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel late in the second half, Cancelo didn't exactly receive a warm welcome from the home fans.

In fact, he was loudly booed by the City faithful, which must've felt like salt being rubbed in the wounds, given the Bundesliga outfit were trailing 3-0 at the time thanks to goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Braut Haaland.

If we see Cancelo in a sky blue jersey again next season, it'll be something of a footballing miracle...

Video: Cancelo was booed during Man City 3-0 Bayern

Ouch, that must've hurt Cancelo's feelings a tad.

To make the whole situation worse for the player, he appeared to show City a clear sign of respect before kick-off at the Etihad.

In footage uploaded to social media of the Bayern squad arriving at the stadium, Cancelo can clearly be seen refusing to step foot on the team's crest on the carpet.

A small gesture, but a classy one in the eyes of some...

Video: Cancelo refused to step on City's badge before kick-off

Why did City fans boo Cancelo on his return?

As we previously mentioned, Cancelo's unexpected City departure was also a slightly controversial one.

Numerous reports detailed a behind-the-scenes fallout with Guardiola and Cancelo hasn't exactly been quiet on the matter since he left.

Prior to Tuesday's game, he appeared to have another sly dig at Guardiola, saying: "Bayern Munich is a club that considers discipline to be very important. The staff at Bayern are very professional - and I can identify with these principles."

Are City not disciplined enough then, Joao? Because they certainly looked to be fine in that department on Tuesday.

Cancelo went on to add about the difference between life at Bayern and City: "I am a very competitive player and I don't like losing.

"I never give up, it sums up who I am. Discipline as well, as I am a professional and hard-working footballer, with a strong personality.

"The Premier League is very competitive, with strong players physically and technically. But the Bundesliga has definitely surprised me with organised teams and good players.

"Maybe the Premier League has a bit more intensity but I think overall they're pretty similar.'"