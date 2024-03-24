Highlights Joao Cancelo has hit back at Pep Guardiola, claiming 'lies were told' in the aftermath of his loan move to Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old feels he was unappreciated by the club after being labelled ungrateful despite previous commitments.

Uncertainty looms over Cancelo's future at City as his loan spell with Barcelona comes to an end in the summer.

Joao Cancelo has hit out at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, claiming 'lies were told,' after he was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich in early 2023. The fallout is reported by the Daily Mail to have stemmed from Guardiola being unhappy at the full-back's reaction to losing his place in the starting line-up at the Etihad.

Cancelo was a vital part of the Citizen's 2021/22 season as the club became Premier League champions for a second successive season. Capable of playing on either side of the backline, the Portugal international was one of the first players to play as an inverted full-back in the English game.

His passing range and composure on the ball allowed his side to dominate the ball even more than they did previously, but the 2022/23 campaign saw a significant drop-off in form and, as a result, the manager decided to switch things up and introduce Nathan Ake as the first-choice left-back.

Upon being dropped from the team, Cancelo was thought to have not taken it too well and, as is normally Guardiola's policy, any unhappy player is allowed to leave. This is exactly what happened as a loan deal was struck for the defender to spend the second half of the season with German giants Bayern Munich. After helping the Bavarians to an 11th consecutive league title, there appeared to be no way back in Manchester and another loan, this time to Barcelona, followed.

Joao Cancelo Hits Back at Pep Guardiola

The Portuguese full-back set the record straight

While still technically a Man City player, Cancelo has hit back at claims that his attitude was askew during his time at the club. Per Portuguese publication A Bola, the 29-year-old said:

Lies were told! I've never been a bad team-mate for them, and you can ask either (Nathan) Ake or Rico (Lewis). I don't have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that's the manager's opinion.

Not only did the Barcelona loanee take exception to the City boss, but he also had some words to say about the club in general. Cancelo claimed: "'I stayed because it's not true. I think Man City were a bit ungrateful to me when they said that because I was a very important player in the years I was there.

"I never failed in my commitment to the club, to the fans and I always gave everything. I remember a time when I was robbed and attacked and the next day I was playing at the Emirates against Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only four players have a higher WhoScored average rating than Joao Cancelo in the 2023/24 season (7.79)

"These are things you don't forget, I left my wife and daughter alone at home, terrified. People will only remember this because Mister Guardiola has much more power than me when he says something and I prefer to keep to myself. I prefer to know that I am telling the truth, I feel fulfilled with what I did. I am a transparent person, I never lie."

It is yet to be seen if Guardiola will be questioned on these comments and if he will have a rebuttal to give. Where the player's long-term future lies is also up in the air, with his relationship with Man City appearing to be frosty, to say the least.

Related The 10 Best Players in the 2023/24 Champions League Based on Stats Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka are both among the 10 highest rated players in the Champions League this year, but Erling Haaland and Harry Kane miss out.

What Next for Joao Cancelo

His loan in Spain runs until summer 2024

Following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, there is no doubt that Cancelo will place his full attention on Euro 2024, where he will look to lift his first major honour for his national team. After that, he will need to make a decision on his next move.

Barcelona may well be keen on extending his stay at Camp Nou, but the financial situation of the Spanish giants could become a stumbling block. It is obviously expected that Guardiola will be in the dugout for City at the start of the next season and, therefore, it's unlikely Cancelo will be part of the plans.