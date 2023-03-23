Julian Nagelsmann has been sacked by Bayern Munich.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano took to social media on Thursday evening to reveal that Bayern were 'seriously considering' parting ways with the 35-year-old.

He confirmed that Bayern had made the decision to sack Nagelsmann shortly after.

Bayern have already lined up a successor.

Former Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has accepted to replace Naglesmann as Bayern manager.

Revealing the news, Romano wrote: "Exclusive news confirmed: Thomas Tuchel becomes new FC Bayern head coach, full agreement in place. He has already accepted the job. Contract agreed, documents are being prepared tonight."

Joao Cancelo finds out that Bayern had replaced Nagelsmann with Tuchel

Joao Cancelo was in action for Portugal in their Euro 2024 qualifying opener against Liechenstein on Thursday evening.

He scored the opener as Roberto Martinez's side cruised to a 4-0 victory.

Cancelo spoke to the media following his side's convincing victory.

And, in his interview with SportTV, he was told the news that Nagelsmann had been sacked and Tuchel was replacing him.

Cancelo, who joined Bayern on loan from Manchester City in January, was shocked. View his reaction below...

The reporter told Cancelo: "This is breaking news: coach change at Bayern. Tuchel is the new coach. What is your reaction?"

Cancelo looked shocked and replied: "I did not know! I'm a little surprised. Thanks to Mister Nagelsmann, he was the one who wanted me at Bayern. All the luck in the world to him.

"I'm going to try to adapt our coach's concepts as much as possible because we have several important games, in the decisive phase of the season. Bayern is a team always ready to win everything.

He added: "As for Tuchel, he made me lose a Champions League final, so I hope he will win it for me this year!".

Bayern have progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals and will play Man City in the next round.

When will Thomas Tuchel manage his first game for Bayern Munich?

Bayern have not been at their very best this season.

They have won 15 of their opening 25 Bundesliga games and are currently second in the table, one point behind Dortmund.

Tuchel's first game in charge will come against former side Dortmund on April 1.