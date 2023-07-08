Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is a 'complete liability' at the Etihad Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.The Portuguese full-back has now returned from a spell away from the club, but he might not be there for too much longer.

Manchester City news - Joao Cancelo

Cancelo, who is earning £180k-a-week at City, spent the second half of last season on loan at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.Shortly after Cancelo left the Premier League to make the move to Germany, journalist Steve Bates told GIVEMESPORT that he believes his days at the Etihad are over.According to GOAL, Bayern had a £62m buy option in the loan contract of the 29-year-old, but the German club have not exercised the clause as he's now returned to Manchester.Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that Cancelo has a bad relationship with Pep Guardiola, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.You'd imagine, then, that there's little chance the former Juventus full-back will have a future at City and they could look to offload him during the summer transfer window.There was a time when Cancelo was a valuable player for City, playing 36 times in the Premier League during the 2021/2022 season, scoring once and providing seven assists, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Brown said about Cancelo?

Brown has suggested that Cancelo was a 'complete liability' for City before he was sent out on loan to Bayern.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I also think that Cancelo had a brilliant spell at Man City, but by the time he left, he was really badly out of form and was a complete liability."I think people kind of forget that. He doesn't seem to have done extremely well on his next move either."I have my doubts really about whether Arsenal could be paying a big fee for him. I don't see him slotting in easily to that team or that system."

Could Man City look to sign a replacement?

Guardiola has opted for a slightly different setup in his defence since Cancelo left the club on a temporary deal.Nathan Ake has featured at left-back regularly, with John Stones on the other side.The Spanish manager predominantly played centre-backs in full-back roles last season, which could be the reason behind targeting a Croatian defender.As per reliable journalist Paul Joyce, Man City are close to completing the signing of RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, who could be an indirect replacement for Cancelo.

Where could Cancelo end up?

As Brown alluded to, Arsenal are one of the clubs who are reportedly showing an interest in Cancelo.Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners do have an eye on Cancelo, but their current focus is on other targets.Elsewhere, reports in Spain have claimed that Barcelona are discussing a move for the Portugal international.Cancelo's agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly been in Spain speaking to the Catalan giants about his client's demands.Whatever happens, it seems like Cancelo's time at Man City is now over.