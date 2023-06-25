Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo will leave the club during the summer transfer window, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Portuguese international fell out of favour at the Etihad Stadium last season.

Manchester City news - Joao Cancelo

Cancelo, who is earning £180k-a-week at Man City, left the club in January to join German side Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the campaign.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Manchester City will allow Cancelo to leave the club in the summer.

Bayern didn't take up the option to purchase Cancelo on a permanent deal, but he is attracting interest from the Premier League.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cancelo was on Arsenal's list to reinforce their defence ahead of next season.

After Cancelo left for the Bundesliga, Pep Guardiola spoke about the former Juventus defender.

He said: "First I wish him the very best in his four months [on loan]. Next season I don't know what happens. An incredible figure in the last two leagues we won. After the World Cup, we make a pre-season and decided to play, in some patterns different. I like what I watch. I give more time to other players."

Now, it appears Cancelo could be on his way out the door once again.

Rumours emerged during Cancelo's time at City that Guardiola and the City defender were involved in a fight, but this story was quickly shut down.

Cancelo said: "It’s a lie that I had a fight with Guardiola, a complete lie. I didn’t feel important to the team in recent games. I spoke to the coach and he agreed. I, the coach and club decided I had to leave, that it was the best option for me.

What has Galetti said about Cancelo?

Galetti has claimed that Cancelo will leave Manchester City in the summer transfer window due to his bad relationship with Guardiola.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "After his experience with Bayern Munich, Cancelo will leave Manchester City this summer due to the bad relationship with Guardiola."

What's next for Cancelo?

It appears that his time at Manchester City is up.

Although he played a key role for a few years at the Etihad, as soon as Guardiola decided to change things, Cancelo wasn't happy.

With the likes of Rico Lewis coming through the ranks at the club, and Guardiola switching to a system without natural full-backs, Cancelo should move on.