In one of the biggest shocks of the January transfer window, Manchester City allowed Joao Cancelo to leave on loan to Bayern Munich.

At the beginning of the season, many City fans were calling Cancelo the best full-back in the world, so the fact he was able to leave mid-season without a replacement caught many by surprise.

However, Cancelo is struggling at Bayern right now, which perhaps explains why Pep Guardiola really wasn't too fussed about seeing his once-trusted player go out on loan.

How is Joao Cancelo doing at Bayern Munich?

Cancelo actually started well for Bayern following his move from England in Janaury, registering one assist and starting his first three available games for the German outfit.

However, since then, and just as he did at City this season, Cancelo has fallen out of favour with manager Julian Nagelsmann, and is now sitting on the bench for most games.

Cancelo started for Bayern against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg Round of 16 tie in the Champions League, but was taken off at half-time, and this seems to be the exact moment where things started to go wrong.

Since then, the Portuguese international has played twice for Bayern, both times coming off the bench, but was an unused substitute in Bayern's 2-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday evening.

Will Joao Cancelo play vs PSG?

Benjamin Pavard was selected ahead of Cancelo for the game against Stuttgart at the weekend, but the Frenchman is suspended for tonight's vital Champions League game against PSG.

Despite Pavard not being able to play, it seems like Cancelo will still be on the bench, with Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany reporting on Monday that the right-back won't be starting.

Instead, Bayern plan on playing Josip Stanisic at the back, favouring a system with three central defenders, with Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies expected to hold the width at wing-back.

This seems to be the issue for Cancelo, who is viewed as more of a traditional right-back. Now that Nagelsmann wants to play with three central defenders and two wing-backs, the multi-time Premier League winner is going to struggle to fit in.

It's been a real fall from grace for Cancelo, who just a few months ago, was regarded as one of the best players in the world, but has fallen out of favour with both Man City and Bayern Munich managers over the last few months.