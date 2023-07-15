Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on whether they can secure his signature, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Portuguese international could be on his way out the door at Atletico.

Aston Villa transfer news - Latest

The Villans have secured the signings of Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans so far this summer, but with European football coming to Villa Park this year, Unai Emery will be wanting more depth in his squad.

The Spanish manager completely turned things around at Villa Park after Steven Gerrard was sacked, with the Midlands club fighting at the bottom of the Premier League before his arrival.

After such an impressive campaign, Villa will be desperate to keep hold of some of their key stars in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Ollie Watkins, Emi Martinez, and Jacob Ramsey are likely to be turning the heads of other clubs, but Villa have now developed into an attractive club for these players to grow and develop with.

One player Villa are reportedly targeting is Atletico forward Felix, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea.

Reports in Spain suggest that Villa, Newcastle United, and Manchester United are all keen on the attacker, who could cost £80m.

What has Jones said about Joao Felix and Aston Villa?

Jones has discussed the possibility of signing Felix this summer, and how impressive it would be if they pulled it off.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Joao Felix would be an unbelievable coup for Villa but there is a fine line here as to whether it is going to be possible. It fits well with the ambition Villa are showing and the direction they want to go in under Emery so from that point of view there’s no doubt he could be an incredible signing.

"He would potentially be one of the best players they have ever had. But if you are going to sign a player like this you need to be willing to invest heavily and that’s where the test will truly come for Villa. We know they are one of the teams this summer with the potential to go big in the market but his wages are massive - last season he was on about £250,000-a-week.

"Let’s see if this can gain some traction in terms of them being able to satisfy personal demands because that’s what clubs always look to before they make a serious offer for a player. If there is scope for a deal then yeah, I think they would go for something like this seriously."

What's next for Villa?

You'd imagine Villa fans would snap your hands off for a repeat of last season.

Not only did Emery steer the club away from the relegation zone, he guided them to a Premier League finish which saw them qualify for the Europa Conference League.

The fans at Villa Park will be dreaming about what they could achieve with Emery having a full season at the helm.