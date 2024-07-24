Highlights Joao Felix is a dream target for Aston Villa's manager Unai Emery, with talks ongoing.

It's set to be an expensive and difficult deal for Villa, but they are in the race.

Aston Villa are in active talks to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, who is the dream target for manager Unai Emery, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After spending the 2023/2024 season on loan at Catalan giants Barcelona, Felix's future is up for discussion once again. The Portuguese international has now returned to Atletico, but he could be heading out the door with Villa in talks to secure his signature.

Felix has already tested himself in the Premier League for a short while after previously joining Chelsea on a temporary deal, but he returned to Spain after an underwhelming spell.

Villa in Talks to Sign Joao Felix

He's a dream target for Unai Emery

According to Italian reporter Romano, Villa are keeping 'contacts active' for Felix as he is the 'dream' target for Emery. It's set to be an expensive deal which won't be easy for the Midlands outfit, but Villa are considering a move for the Portuguese star...

"Aston Villa keep contacts active for João Félix as he’s the dream target for Unai Emery. Expensive package, deal not easy but Villa are still there."

Joao Felix Barcelona Stats (2023-24) Games 44 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 241 Minutes played 2,143

Felix joined Atletico back in 2019 for a monumental £113m, the fifth-most expensive signing in football history at the time. Moussa Diaby appears to be heading to Saudi Arabia despite only moving to Villa Park last summer, so Emery's recruitment team are in the market for a replacement. Villa are set to receive a whopping £60m for the sale of Diaby, so they could use the funds to tempt Atletico into a sale.

It's been an exciting start to the window for Villa fans, with Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana, Samuel Iling-Junior and Jaden Philogene-Bidace among the players to have already arrived through the door. Although impressive additions, the acquisition of Felix would be seen as a marquee signing as Villa prepare for their return to Champions League football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix played 16 times in the Premier League for Chelsea, scoring four and receiving one red card.

Related Aston Villa ‘Enter Race’ for Rennes’ Lorenz Assignon Unai Emery’s is keen to deepen his roster ahead of a busy season.

Aston Villa Offered Chance to Sign James Rodriguez

He's available on a free

According to TBR Football, James Rodriguez has been offered to Aston Villa, among other clubs, with the Colombian star set to become a free agent. The former Everton man will leave Sao Paulo this summer after having his contract terminated, and his entourage have approached several Premier League sides.

Although the attacking midfielder isn't at the same level he was during his time at Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, Rodriguez showed while with Everton that he still has the technical quality to produce at the highest level. The 33-year-old was also named MVP at the latest edition of the Copa America.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-07-24.