Summary Joao Felix's terrible start to life at AC Milan continued in the 2-1 win over Como 1907.

After scoring on his debut, the striker has failed to find the net in the following seven games.

Milan have reportedly made up their mind on whether to sign the forward permanently.

When Joao Felix first arrived at the San Siro, there was hope and optimism that the once highly-touted wonderkid would begin to truly showcase what he was capable of after a career that was full of what-ifs and maybes. A goal 11 minutes into his debut was exactly what the doctor ordered, and it seemed as though the Rossoneri had landed themselves a star.

Seven games later, the 25-year-old is yet to find the net again, notching just one assist in Serie A as his only goal contribution. The positivity that surrounded his initial arrival appears to have evaporated, and the excitement the Portuguese star had after completing his temporary move from Chelsea is no longer evident when he steps out onto the pitch.

It would appear though, according to the latest reports, that the feeling is mutual, as Milan's feelings towards the player and any potential permanent deal that could keep the forward in Italy have come to light, and it makes grim reading for the man who once cost £113 million as a teenager.

AC Milan Not Planning to Keep Felix Beyond This Season

The Italian giants do not wish to make the loan move permanent

According to GIVEMESPORT Senior Reporter Fabrizio Romano, Milan have no desire to keep Felix beyond the 2024/25 season after his poor start to life at the San Siro, and have no plans to discuss a potential deal with Chelsea. It is stated that while there is no buy option included as part of the loan, Milan would not be looking to activate it anyway at this current juncture.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix's combined transfer and loan fees across his career add up to £174 million.

Having failed to score or notch an assist in his first four Serie A starts, Felix has been relegated to the subs bench for the last three, including in the win over Como 1907, which was overshadowed by Dele Alli's red card on his return to professional football. However, while it may have gone under the radar, it was still an uninspiring display from the Portuguese international.

In 38 minutes of action, he failed to muster a single effort on goal, while also being unsuccessful in the only dribble he attempted. The 25-year-old was incredibly sloppy in possession too, completing just three of his seven passes and losing the ball on seven occasions.

His cameo certainly wasn't enough to impress manager Sergio Conceicao, who at this rate will be wanting to get rid of the striker's hefty wages given what he has – or more fittingly hasn't – brought to the table thus far. This is not the first time that Felix has quickly found himself out of a team following early promise, as it is a story that has also played out at Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, which perhaps makes it all the more concerning.

Italian Media Offer More Criticism Towards Felix

The striker has been slammed for his work rate and end product

Prior to his dismal showing against Como, Felix was already facing more criticism from the Italian media, who claim that the 25-year-old's output and work rate were not enough to justify his £130,000-per-week contract. One outlet stated that between "his lofty wages and his lack of end product, Milan may be inclined to avoid signing him on a permanent deal."

"His lack of defensive work rate has proven problematic for a manager who necessitates all of his players to chip in out of possession and do the dirty work to win the ball back, and he is also losing possession at an alarming rate due to his high-risk style of play," they continued, before suggesting that the forward has not evolved since his teenage years, when he was seen as one of the brightest prospects in the European game.