Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix with a 'total agreement' on personal terms, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It's been a busy summer transfer window for the Blues once again as Todd Boehly's Chelsea continue to splash the cash. The likes of Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Tosin Adarabioyo have arrived through the door, but they are looking to add another to their ranks.

Felix previously spent time at Stamford Bridge on loan before joining Barcelona on another temporary deal last season. The west London outfit are looking to bring him back to the club on a permanent transfer, and Romano claims that a deal is now close.

Chelsea Closing in on Joao Felix

Personal terms have been agreed

According to Italian reporter Romano, Chelsea are close to signing Joao Felix and have reached a full agreement with the Portuguese international on personal terms...

"EXCL: Chelsea are closing in on João Félix deal! Talks are at final stages to get it sealed soon. Verbal agreement almost done with Atlético, final details on structure being completed. TOTAL agreement with João on personal terms as he wants #CFC return. Almost there."

Felix's 23/24 La Liga Stats vs Barcelona Squad Stat Output Squad rank Minutes 1,544 11th Goals 7 =3rd Assists 3 5th Shots per game 2 4th Key passes per game 0.6 =8th Dribbles per game 1 =3rd Overall rating 6.85 10th

Sources previously confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea were locked in talks to bring Felix to Stamford Bridge, with Atletico Madrid looking to bank some cash to fund the arrivals of Julian Alvarez, who has already signed on the dotted line, and Conor Gallagher, who is still with Chelsea as it stands.

Felix will be hoping for some consistency and stability by securing a permanent move after being shipped out on loan on multiple occasions. The Portuguese forward enjoyed an impressive spell at Barcelona last term, and he now appears keen to give the Premier League another go.

Chelsea succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City in their opening fixture of the Premier League season, and Maresca's side have now pressed the button to bring another new addition to Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer transfer window.

Gallagher Could Now Leave Chelsea

Atletico Madrid are pushing

Reports in Spain have recently suggested that Chelsea midfielder Gallagher could secure a move to Atletico Madrid within the next few days. The two clubs are closing in on an agreement, with Gallagher even previously travelling to Spain to finalise a deal.

With Felix close to completing his move to Stamford Bridge, this could accelerate Gallagher's exit as the Spanish outfit could now have some cash to spend. For Chelsea, a sale will represent pure profit on the books due to Gallagher coming through the academy.

All statistics per WhoScored