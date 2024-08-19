Highlights Simeone waiting to see if he can use Felix for La Liga opener due to potential Chelsea move.

Atletico Madrid pushing to move further up the league table without linked Felix.

Felix's previous short stint at Chelsea didn't live up to expectations, potential permanent move.

Diego Simeone has revealed that time will tell whether he can use Joao Felix in his side's opening La Liga match, with the attacking midfielder seemingly heading out the door to Chelsea. Atletico Madrid are set to take on Villarreal on Monday night, kicking off their 2024/25 season.

The Spanish club finished fourth in the league last time out and will want to push further up the table this time around. They might be without Felix, though, who has been linked with a return to Chelsea. The Portuguese star spent a portion of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Stamford Bridge and while it wasn't the most successful stint, the English club are interested in bringing him back this summer.

The Blues have reportedly advanced into the final stages of negotiating a deal for Felix, but while he is still at Atletico Madrid, Simeone will wait and see as to whether he can use him, as he hinted at during a pre-match press conference.

Felix is Close to Joining Chelsea

The deal would see Conor Gallagher head in the opposite direction

After spending last season at Barcelona, Felix returned to Simeone's squad this summer, but it seems he won't be around for long. Atletico Madrid have been trying to lure Conor Gallagher away from Stamford Bridge all summer and it's been reported that the Spaniards could finally be about to land their man, completing a deal that would see Felix head to London in the opposite direction.

Simeone has now spoken out on the potential transfer...

"Joao Félix is ​​doing very well, his behaviour is what a player in this squad should have, ready for any job and competing with other teammates. Time will tell if we can use him tomorrow or not."

Having previously been at the club on loan, a deal for Felix this summer will reportedly be a permanent one, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Chelsea will be paying a maximum of €45m, including add-ons for the star. Enzo Maresca and company are clearly very interested in the 24-year-old, who will be hoping for a more successful tenure in England this time around if he is to join.

Felix's Previous Spell at Chelsea Didn't Last Long

He didn't leave much of a mark

Having joined Chelsea on loan in the 2023 winter transfer window, Felix didn't actually get the chance to play too much for the Blues. The attacking midfielder was sent off on his debut for the club, being hit with a three-match ban as a result. In total, he played 20 times for the team, scoring four times and it seemed as though the gamble hadn't paid off.

Joao Felix's Chelsea Statistics Appearances 20 Goals 4 Assists 0

Chelsea clearly weren't put off after the spell, though, and want to bring him back into the fold on a permanent basis this time around. Hopefully, this will lead to more positive results than his first attempt at life in the Premier League. Having burst onto the scene as a teenager with plenty of promise, Felix has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations that had been set for him in the past. Finally leaving Atletico Madrid and finding a new permanent place of residence might be what helps him take his game to a new level.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt