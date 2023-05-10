Chelsea are keen on signing Joao Felix permanently, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he finds it 'hard to comprehend'.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Stamford Bridge, but he hasn't quite made the impact many would have expected.

Chelsea news - Joao Felix

Felix signed for the Blues on loan from Spanish club Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

According to reports in Spain, a bid of £88m could be enough for Madrid to part ways with Felix if Chelsea want to make the move a permanent one.

Considering he's hardly set the world alight in the Premier League, £88m could be a bit steep for Chelsea.

Now, a report from the Evening Standard has claimed that Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be used in a potential swap deal for Felix.

What has Jones said about Felix?

Jones has suggested that Chelsea want to keep hold of Felix, but he's struggling to understand why the club are so keen.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I am finding the Joao Felix situation hard to comprehend because you look at the money involved and what he has brought them in terms of goal contributions and signing him permanently doesn’t look a great option for a team who have no European football next season and need to trim the squad.

"Yet that view I have is completely at odds with messages that well informed contacts at Chelsea pass onto me about what is going on internally. It sounds like they really would like to keep him.

"He’s a brilliant footballer, there is no question about that, and since signing there have definitely been times where he looks like their best player. I just didn’t expect them to be in a position to pursue this as keenly as they are.

"I think they will look to get creative, a straight cash deal at almost £90million is unlikely but there is also a realisation that he could end up elsewhere in the Premier League if they don’t find a way to sign him.

"I’m told he enjoys London and has settled pretty well here. There has been some talk of a second loan mooted, and Arsenal and Man United were both offered him before he joined Chelsea, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see such a deal explored again if necessary at the end of the season."

How could Chelsea line up next season?

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are interested in signing Ivan Toney ahead of the summer transfer window.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports have reported that Todd Boehly's side are also keen on England international Declan Rice.

Potential Chelsea XI for next season

With Christopher Nkunku set to join at the end of the campaign and with the potential additions of Rice and Toney, it could be exciting times for Chelsea.