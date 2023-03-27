Chelsea star Joao Felix may have changed the game when it comes to professional footballers communicating with fans.

On Monday, the Portugal international took to Instagram and laid out his potentially revolutionary idea.

Felix, who scored in a 6-0 victory over Luxembourg last Sunday, stated his intentions to connect with his supporters more.

And how's he planning on achieving that? By creating a giant 'group chat' in which fans can message him directly every day.

It's certainly a bold idea, we'll give him that...

What did Felix post on Instagram?

Felix wrote in a story post: "What would you think if I created a giant group chat? You could directly text me and I would - actually - be able to see everything and interact with all of you everyday.

"If I had to create this giant group chat would you want to join or not? Just tryna see who would be interested."

Felix paired that post with a poll and then added: "Should I do it?" OK OK OK I seeeee we're on the same page."

The young forward then confirmed the wheels are firmly in motion - and other players are joining him in the venture.

"So for anyone who wants to connect with me or ask me anything this is the link to the group chat I created," Felix wrote. "Feel free to join and let's link up. @iamrafaeleao93 [Rafael Leao] and @yungchalobah [Trevoh Chalobah] are also on it!"

Will more footballers follow suit? Only time will tell, but Felix should probably prepare to receive some criticism in the 'group chat'.

While he's already a pretty popular player at Chelsea, fans may not hold back if the team performs poorly in a match - something which hasn't exactly been a rarity under Graham Potter.

Will Felix be a Chelsea player in 2023/24?

Felix is currenlty on loan at Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid, but there's certainly a good chance of him making the move permanent.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted about the Portuguese's impressive displays at Chelsea, revealing the plan to keep him in west London.

Romano wroye: "João Félix, extremely good for Chelsea — that’s why CFC plan to negotiate his permanent stay in the summer.

Felix liked the tweet, which could be an indication that he's keen on a permanent move to the Premier League...