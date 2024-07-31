Highlights Aston Villa target Joao Felix has notified the Villans that he's keen on a move.

Félix was once a £111m signing, but is now surplus to requirements at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Villa are also eyeing Raphinha as a potential replacement for Moussa Diaby.

Aston Villa are growing increasingly confident of securing the signing of João Félix, with the Atlético Madrid man giving the Midlands club 'the green light' over a prospective move, according to TeamTalk.

Felix enjoyed a relatively fruitful loan spell at Barcelona last season, netting ten goals in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants. However, new manager Hansi Flick isn't said to be keen on acquiring the Portugal international permanently, while Diego Simeone doesn't view the player as part of his plans, leaving Felix surplus to requirements and on the market.

Villa have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the versatile attacker, as Unai Emery looks to bulk out his squad ahead of next season's Champions League campaign. President of football operations Monchi is reportedly not rushing in advancing the deal, after the 24-year-old's representatives notified the Birmingham-based side of his desire to complete the switch, while Villa also believe their offer in the region of £50 million to £60 million will be deemed sufficient by Atlético.

Villa Close to Felix Signing

The Portuguese was once a £111m signing

Completing a staggering £111 million move from Benfica to Atlético in 2019 at the age of 19, Felix had been tipped as one of Europe's brightest prospects with strike partner Alvaro Morata dubbing him as "special". However, the incompatibility with Simeone's style of play, as well as a series of fitness issues, has since seen the Portuguese fail to continue on a seamless upward trajectory.

An underwhelming six-month loan at Chelsea, followed by a steady stint at the Nou Camp, has seen plenty of potential suitors emerge vying for his signature, with Villa and former club Benfica expressing interest. However, neither Barcelona or Atlético view the talented attacker as part of their plans, meaning a move is likely to materialse.

According to TeamTalk, Villa are keen on adding Felix to their squad, and believe they are in a good position to secure the deal after the player's entourage informed the West Midlanders that 'he's already packing his bags'. Emery and Monchi reportedly held one-to-one conversations with the Viseu-born man, convincing the player of the club's project.

Felix is said to be earning €115,000 a week in Madrid, and is expected to sign a similar deal at Villa Park. The report suggests that Villa may use Ateltico's desperation to sell as leverage in fee negotiations, delaying offering what is expected to eventually be a sum in the region of £50 million to £60 million.

If a deal for the former wonderkid does come to fruition, he'll join the likes of Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Jaden Philogene as the Champions League club's headline signings so far this summer.

Felix's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 7 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.56 Expected Goals per 90 0.51 Key Passes Per 90 1.11 Expected Assists Per 90 0.15 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.7

Villa Also Eyeing Raphinha

The Brazilian could be surplus to requirements at Barca

Emery is looking to continue his ambitious transfer plans this summer, as he and Monchi plot a move for another player who produced a mixed campaign for Barcelona last season, in Raphinha. With the emergence of Lamine Yamal and the pursuit of Athletic Club's Nico Williams, the Brazilian may be deemed surplus to requirements in North Eastern Spain, with Villa emerging alongside Arsenal and Tottenham as interested parties.

It's understood that these suitors would have to pay £50 million to land Raphinha, who is seen by Villa as a potential replacement for the departing Moussa Diaby. The 28-year-old former Leeds man started just 17 La Liga games last season, netting six goals and registering nine assists.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 31/07/2024