Highlights Aston Villa are not actively pursuing Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier as it stands.

Villa remain interested in Joao Felix, who is a dream target.

Reports had suggested that Villa have submitted an offer to sign Beier.

Aston Villa aren't currently negotiating to sign Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, but Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix remains a dream target, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Adding another forward option could be a priority for Unai Emery's recruitment team in the summer transfer window after Moussa Diaby sealed a move to Al-Ittihad. With the Midlands club now competing in the Champions League, Emery will be desperate to bring in reinforcements to build a squad capable of participating in multiple competitions.

Reports have suggested that Beier could be an option, but Romano confirms that Felix remains the dream target for the Villans this summer.

Felix Remains a 'Dream Target' for Villa

Beier isn't currently in talks

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Villa are not in talks to sign Hoffenheim youngster Beier, but Felix remains a dream target. Beier isn't considered part of Villa's transfer plans, despite reports suggesting otherwise...

"Aston Villa are not negotiating for Max Beier, he’s currently not part of Villa plans for this summer. João Félix remains Unai Emery’s dream target."

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg had suggested that Aston Villa and Chelsea had submitted concrete offers for Beier. The German attacker still has three years left on his contract and has been in impressive form for Hoffenheim, so a deal might be a little too expensive for the Midlands club.

Joao Felix Barcelona Stats (2023-24) Games 44 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 241 Minutes played 2,143

Sources have recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa would be willing to pay up to £51m to sign Felix, which is the bulk of what they received to sell Diaby to Saudi Arabia. If Atletico Madrid are going to demand a heftier fee, then they would likely need to facilitate a sale, with Jhon Duran potentially leaving the club.

The feeling around Villa is that Atletico's asking price has dropped compared to 12 months ago, while Barcelona are also said to be interested. Despite the Catalan giants being keen, they also have other targets lined up, including Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Aston Villa Could Sell Jhon Duran

West Ham are keen

According to Romano, West Ham United are pushing to secure the signature of Jhon Duran, with a £32m offer recently submitted. The Hammers also included youth player Lewis Orford in a deal while also inserting a sell-on clause. The capital club are looking to build a £40m package in order to convince Villa to part ways.

Despite Duran not being a regular starter at Villa Park, they will be forced to replace him in the summer transfer window. The Colombian international is a backup to Ollie Watkins, with the Villans having little cover for the centre-forward position.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-07-24.