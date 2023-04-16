Chelsea fans are 'losing their patience' with Joao Felix, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old looked to be an exciting signing when he first joined the club, but he's struggling to produce in front of goal.

Chelsea news - Joao Felix

Felix, who is reportedly earning £250k-a-week at Chelsea, signed on loan from Spanish club Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

It's been a difficult period for the Portuguese international, with the Blues not playing a system which suits the role he's predominantly played in his career.

As per Transfermarkt, Felix has mostly played as a second striker during his time at Benfica and Atletico, but he's mainly been used off the left-hand side at Chelsea.

Despite his difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge, it appears that both Felix and Chelsea want to continue together beyond this season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed this news but has stated that it will depend on the price tag demanded by Atletico.

It can't be easy for Felix adapting to a new league at a young age, especially when many Chelsea players are experiencing the same situation after they made a vast number of new signings over the last two transfer windows.

What has Phillips said about Felix?

Phillips has suggested that Chelsea fans are losing their patience with Felix.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I was disappointed with Felix last night. I've been backing him. I've been one of the ones who have remained onside with Felix. A lot of Chelsea fans haven't.

"They've lost their patience and don't want Chelsea to sign him on a permanent deal. I can see his quality, I can see his touch and dribbling.

"I think he's someone that could be really good for Chelsea but he's just not done enough of it."

How has Felix performed for Chelsea so far?

It's not been an outstanding start to life at Chelsea for Felix.

However, he's certainly not the only player to have not set the world alight this season.

According to FBref, Felix has scored twice in 10 Premier League starts, providing no assists.

The Portugal forward has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.76 in England's top flight and 6.80 in the Champions League, so there's certainly room for improvement for Felix.

Chelsea fans will be losing patience with multiple players at the moment, so Felix certainly isn't the only one.