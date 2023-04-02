Chelsea won't make any knee-jerk decisions over signing Joao Felix on a permanent deal, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has been impressive since making the move to Stamford Bridge, but he will have to continue to perform to earn a permanent deal.

Chelsea news - Joao Felix

Felix signed for Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window. Reports in Spain have suggested that if the west London club want to make the deal permanent, they will be forced to pay around £88m.

It was an interesting debut for Felix as Chelsea faced their rivals Fulham in the Premier League. The Portuguese international created a big chance, a key pass, won six ground duels, and completed two dribbles in the 58 minutes he managed on the pitch, as per Sofascore. However, the reason Felix didn't last any longer was due to getting sent off for a reckless tackle.

No matter how he performed before being shown a red card, in reality it will go down as a nightmare debut for Felix, especially as he faced a three-game ban, meaning he had to watch his new side from the stands at Stamford Bridge.

What has Phillips said about Felix?

Phillips has suggested that Chelsea won't be making any 'knee-jerk' decisions regarding Felix in terms of potentially signing him on a permanent deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm told on both sides, on Felix's side and Chelsea's side, nothing is going to be decided until the season is finished. Chelsea are keen to see how he plays for the rest of the season for a start.

"They don't want to make any knee-jerk decisions now. They want to see where he's going to fit into Potter's squad for next season."

How has Felix performed for Chelsea this season?

In the seven Premier League games has started, Felix has managed two goals in a Chelsea shirt, as per FBref.

The Atletico loanee has averaged 1.1 successful dribbles, 4.7 total duels won, 1.3 tackles, and 3.3 shots per game, according to Sofascore.

In terms of Chelsea signing Felix on a permanent, he's shown in glimpses so far what he's capable of and has settled in England reasonably well.

Has he already shown enough for Chelsea to pay £88m? Maybe not, but it's a tiny sample size, and he has plenty of time to continue to impress and show what he's capable of.