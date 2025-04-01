Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes has signed a new five-year deal at Molineux despite interest from Liverpool, Tottenham and Man Utd, the club have confirmed.

The Brazilian has emerged as a key player with the Midlands outfit since arriving in January 2023, and his performances have seen him attract major interest from some of the Premier League's top sides.

But with Wolves now feeling as though they may have been able to avoid relegation by opening up a nine-point gap above the drop zone, the 24-year-old has now put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract at the club to shut down rumours over his future.

Joao Gomes Signs New Wolves Deal

New deal runs until 2030 with option for another year

A statement from the club on Tuesday afternoon came out of the blue, and confirmed that Gomes has now committed his long-term future to Wolves until 2030 - with an option for an extra year.

Reports last month suggested that current Premier League leaders Liverpool were 'close' to sealing a £50m deal for the midfielder as Arne Slot looks to strengthen his side, but that seems to have been wide of the mark.

GIVEMESPORT sources reported that Wolves were adamant they wouldn't lose several key players this summer, with big question marks about the future of Brazil forward Matheus Cunha.

Cunha signed a new long-term deal in January but it contains a £62.5m release clause, and he has recently admitted publicly that he is looking to move on this summer to compete for trophies and titles.

However, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Gomes does not have a release clause in his new contract as the club look to avoid being put into a position where they could be out of control of the future of their stars.