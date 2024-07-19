Highlights Man United considering new options for their midfield this summer.

Financial constraints may limit further signings, with Casemiro needing to be sold to progress.

As a result, their pursuit of Manuel Ugarte is in danger due to lack of funds.

Manchester United are seeking to add yet more reinforcement to their squad this summer, and are now eyeing up options for their midfield with Adrien Rabiot and Joao Neves named as options, according to Manchester World.

The Red Devils are expected to be tight on finances, having already confirmed the £40m arrival of Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and being expected to announce the £50m arrival of Lille starlet Leny Yoro in the coming days, but are expected to part ways with Casemiro, Hannibal Mejbri or Scott McTominay this summer.

With Erik ten Hag having affirmed his Old Trafford future, the onus is not on the club to rebuild a squad that finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League last season, although they did taste success by winning the FA Cup over rivals Manchester City. The arrival of Zirkzee and pending arrival of Yoro have shored up two areas of play, but now the midfield is expected to gain new recruits with Benfica's Neves and Rabiot, recently released by Juventus, both options, though Neves is unlikely.

Man United Targeting Neves and Rabiot

The midfield duo are wanted by INEOS

As the summer transfer window heading into the 2024/25 campaign heats up, Manchester United have been proactive in their pursuit of their targets.

Leny Yoro is expected to sign in the next few days, to join up with Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, who was announced by the club a few days ago.

The club remain to be linked with several targets, including Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but United are keen on both Neves and Rabiot according to Manchester World.

Neves - who is Benfica's next "homegrown superstar" according to journalist Zach Lowy - would be an unlikely signing, with the 19-year-old star's £100m release clause set by Benfica likely to be too high for Manchester United as of right now.

Rabiot, however, would present an immediately available option following his recent release from Juventus. The French midfielder played all five of his country's games at EURO 2024, performing well, and is viewed as a low-cost option that would add another level of quality to the first team.

Man Utd's Pursuit of Manuel Ugarte on Verge of Collapse

United were interested in the PSG midfielder but a deal is now in doubt

Manchester United have been interested in PSG man Manuel Ugarte across the window, but now according to CaughtOffside, the deal is nearing a collapse.

They say Manchester United don't have enough money in the budget to complete a deal for Ugarte, unless they are able to find a suitor and sell Casemiro. United are currently experiencing difficulties in moving the Brazilian international on, so are unable to make a full move for Ugarte, which also lays reason as to why Rabiot has been discussed as an option.

The report also states that their pursuit of the Uruguayan is in 'serious danger' of collapsing, with there being a potential chance that by the time they do manage to sell Casemiro, then Ugarte may have already made the switch to another club.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano had previously spoken to GIVEMESPORT, saying that Ugarte was keen on a move to United, while PSG would also be willing to move him on. A move as of right now seems unlikely, given these claims, but Manchester United are foccusing instead on bolstering their defence, with Leny Yoro expected to sign soon.