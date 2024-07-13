Highlights Manchester United are considering signing Benfica's Joao Neves, but are worried about the deal potentially stifling Kobbie Mainoo's growth.

Neves is in demand, with a €100m price tag imposed by Benfica, and interest from Liverpool.

United have just signed Joshua Zirkzee, but continue to be linked with Ivan Toney.

Manchester United are internally discussing the prospect of signing Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, although they are reluctant as they don't want to disrupt Kobbie Mainoo's development, according to journalist Christopher Michel.

Neves enjoyed a spectacular breakout campaign for the Portuguese giants last season, featuring in 33 league games as they missed out on the title by ten points. This impressive year has prompted interest from a host of clubs, including the aforementioned Manchester United, as well as Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to Michel, Benfica have placed a hefty €100m (£84.15m) asking price on the teenager, and remain staunch on this, amid rumours of several suitors plotting a move for the player. United are understood to be deliberating whether to make an approach, with the club's hierarchy harbouring concerns regarding the suitability of playing Neves with Mainoo in the middle of the park.

United Could Move for Neves

The Midfielder is highly-sought after

Emerging through the Benfica academy, Neves has developed into a diminutive and elusive midfield player, described as 'excellent' by United captain Bruno Fernandes. Starring in 55 games across all competitions last season, the 19-year-old produced an array of impressive performances that led Os Encarnados to challenge for the Primeira Liga title – which helped him earn a place in the league's team of the year. – and reach a Europa League quarter-final.

This has inevitably culminated in speculation linking him with a move away from Portugal, with Liverpool said to have entered the race to sign him, while United had reportedly made a £60m offer for the player. However, writing on X, German reporter Michel revealed that United are not yet set on making a move.

Mainoo enjoyed his own breakout season in 2023/24, making 32 appearances for a disjointed United side. With both the Red Devils' starlet and Neves 19 and standing at 6'0 or below, concerns around the lack of a midfield presence if the two were to be paired together may be justified. Additionally, if the Portugal international were to arrive at Old Trafford for €100m, he'd demand regular minutes, perhaps stunting the progression of Mainoo.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 Stat Neves Mainoo Appearances 33 24 Goals 3 3 Pass Accuracy 88.5% 86.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.65 2.99 Key Passes Per 90 0.97 0.7 Tackles Per 90 2.53 2.2 Interceptions Per 90 1.36 1.03

Ivan Toney Keen on United Move

The north-west outfit have just signed Zirkzee

While bolstering a midfield department that struggled last season is on the agenda for Erik ten Hag, acquiring additional offensive talent is also a priority. Joshua Zirkzee is set to sign from Bologna in a £34m deal, and is expected to compete for a place with Rasmus Hojlund.

However, United have also consistently been linked with a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney, who reportedly 'wants to join' the Manchester-based club. The England striker could be available for as little as £40m, but the arrival of Zirkzee perhaps makes the signing unnecessary for United, despite the speculation persisting.

