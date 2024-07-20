Highlights PSG are advancing in a deal to sign Joao Neves after making a €70 million offer.

Neves has decided to join the French side over Manchester United.

United are exploring other midfield options, with PSG's Manuel Ugarte being targeted.

Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain are advancing in talks to sign Joao Neves after the player decided he wants to join the French side instead of moving to Manchester United, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Both clubs were said to have submitted offers in the region of €60 million in recent weeks, proposals that were swiftly rejected by the Portuguese giants. However, PSG have since made a €70 million offer, including add-ons, which is believed to be closer to the figure that Benfica are demanding.

Despite approaching the player over a move to Old Trafford, Neves has reportedly opted for a move to the Parc des Princes, after holding positive talks with Luis Enrique about his role in the squad. United are reportedly considering walking away from the deal, deeming the player 'lost' as he inches closer to a move to France.

Neves Choses PSG

The teenager had deliberated United's offer

Developing in Benfica's prestigious academy, Neves burst onto the scene last season, making 55 appearances for Os Encarnados as they missed out on the Primeira Liga to Sporting. This impressive campaign sparked substantial interest from a number of top clubs throughout Europe, with PSG and United emerging as the frontrunners in recent weeks.

It appears the Ligue 1 side may have won the race, with Record reporting, via SportWitness, that the player favours the proposal offered to him by the French champions. Enrique's reputation for promoting and developing young players is understood to have played a significant role in Neves' decision.

Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth are said to have held talks with the 19-year-old's representatives, but the midfielder was ultimately left unconvinced by the project on offer in the north-west.

Writing on X, transfer guru Romano has revealed that PSG are now ready to advance talks after Neves gave the club the 'green light'.

United had seen Neves as a long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo, with the pair described by football analyst Ben Mattinson as 'insane prospects'. The former's decision to join PSG now forces the United hierarchy to consider other options, as their search for a new midfield anchor continues.

Neves' Primeira Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 3 Assists 1 Pass Accuracy 88.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.65 Passes Into Final Third Per 90 6.89 Key Passes Per 90 0.97 Tackles Per 90 2.53 Interceptions Per 90 1.36

Ugarte Continues to be Linked

The PSG man could be the alternative to Neves

If Neves is to arrive in Paris in a €70 million deal, PSG may be forced to shift one of their other midfielders in order to raise finances and create space for the Portugal international. One that could be allowed to leave is Manuel Ugarte, who could be an alternative option to Neves for United.

The Red Devils are reportedly in talks to sign the Uruguayan valued at £50 million, with the player 'saying yes' to a move to Manchester. Ugarte is believed to be surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes, having started just 21 Ligue 1 games in his debut season in the French capital.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/07/2024