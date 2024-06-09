Highlights Joao Palhinha's move to Bayern Munich collapsed last summer due to Fulham's inability to find a suitable replacement late in the window.

Fulham are now open to selling Palhinha if the right price is met, considering him 'replaceable.'

Bayern will need to pay upwards of £50 million for Palhinha, who has been crucial for Fulham - and they could replace him with Emile Smith Rowe, who is a rumoured target.

Joao Palhinha saw a move from Fulham to Bayern Munich collapse at the final hurdle last summer after flying out to Germany in his bid to move to Bavaria - and he could be on his way again if Fulham can find a suitable option to bring in upon his exit, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Portuguese midfielder has been one of the Premier League's most consistent stars over the past two seasons, being a tackling supremo on the banks of the Thames and winning the hearts of fans, staff and pundits alike for his gladiator-like performances - with Jamie Redknapp labelling him as 'fantastic'. Naturally, it has seen an interest in his signature from clubs across Europe, notably Bayern who tried to sign him last summer. And despite a change in manager from Thomas Tuchel to Vincent Kompany, sources have revealed that Bayern will try again - with Fulham deeming Palhinha as a 'replaceable' player should he leave.

Joao Palhinha: Collapsed Bayern Move In-Depth

The Bundesliga outfit flew Palhinha out to Germany but a deal wasn't done

Palhinha almost joined Bayern last summer after just one season at Craven Cottage. The midfielder had flown out to Germany in the dying hours of the transfer window after Fulham had given him permission to join the then-German champions, but despite completing a medical, the London outfit themselves failed to find a suitable replacement for their midfield star before the window had shut. As such, they refused to sanction the deal due to a lack of suitability on their behalf, and the move collapsed in the final hours of the window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Palhinha has eight goals in 79 appearances for Fulham.

They had reportedly battled hard to keep Palhinha despite Bayern’s interest, and the pull of the German icons almost proved too much temptation - though he remained in West London for the entirety of the campaign. However, a deal looks to be on the cards once again at this moment in time if Bayern can agree a fee for his services.

Sources: Palhinha Can Leave Fulham

The Cottagers will sanction a move if the price is right

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Fulham would be open to selling Palhinha - but only if they receive the right price for the Portuguese midfielder, as he is not deemed as 'irreplaceable'.

In fact, the Cottagers believe that the only person at the club who is irreplaceable is manager Marco Silva, after leading them to promotion two seasons ago and achieving two mid-table finishes in the process, despite landing themselves three places lower in the Premier League table this time around.

Joao Palhinha's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =7th Goals 4 =5th Fouls Per Game 1.6 2nd Tackles Per Game 4.6 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.4 =2nd Match rating 7.04 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 08/06/2024

The club knew that there was a chance Bayern would register their interest in Palhinha once again after his failed move last summer, and with personal terms reportedly being agreed between the midfielder and the German giants with view to a move, the only thing left to sort is the fee between the two clubs - in which Bayern will have to stump up a sizeable fee for the Portugal international.

There has been talk that the Bavarian outfit are willing to pay between £35million and £40million to sign the former Sporting Lisbon metronome - who reportedly earns £80,000-per-week at Fulham - after his two stellar campaigns in west London, but that is unlikely to be enough. Fulham want upwards of £50million to part with their prized asset after landing him on the cheap two years ago and that may force Bayern to dig a little deeper to land their man.

Fulham Could Sign Emile Smith Rowe With Palhinha Fee

Fulham have been linked with a move for the Gunners playmaker

The Cottagers have been linked with Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, and have reportedly made the former England international a 'target' ahead of a potential move.

Of course, he is more attacking than Palhinha and isn't a like-for-like replacement, though the Gunners star would represent a huge coup if he was to swap north for west in the capital.

In a more defensive midfield search, Coventry City star Ben Sheaf has been linked with a move to Craven Cottage but naturally, he would have to improve to match the levels that Palhinha has produced week in, week out for Silva's side.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.