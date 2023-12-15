Highlights Liverpool could be in the market for a new defensive midfielder in the upcoming transfer windows.

Joao Palhinha has been linked with a move to Liverpool and could be the player they need in midfield.

Despite their new additions, Liverpool currently lack a traditional number six, which Palhinha could provide.

Liverpool could be in the market for a new defensive midfielder over the next two transfer windows, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the possibility of Jurgen Klopp securing the signature of Fulham's Joao Palhinha, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

During the summer transfer window, Klopp and his recruitment team completely revamped the Liverpool midfield, with close to £150million being spent on Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner all headed through the exit door at Anfield, so a reshuffle in the middle of the park was necessary.

Despite their new additions, the Merseyside club haven't signed a traditional number six, and they could be looking to bring in yet another midfield in the January transfer window or possibly in the summer.

Joao Palhinha is reportedly a target

Endo is potentially the closest player Liverpool currently have to a defensive midfielder in their setup, but the Japan international hasn't been given a host of opportunities since his move to Anfield. Former Brighton & Hove Albion star Mac Allister has been utilised in a deeper midfield role at times this season, but he's more suited to play slightly further forward.

One player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past is Fulham's Palhinha. According to Sky Germany, Liverpool are one of the sides showing an interest in signing the Portuguese international ahead of the upcoming transfer window. However, the report claims that the Reds will have to fight off plenty of competition to get him to sign on the dotted line. TEAMtalk have also claimed that Arsenal and Manchester United are also in the race.

Joao Palhinha vs Fulham squad 2023/24 Output Squad ranking Tackles per 90 mins 5.5 1st Interceptions per 90 mins 1.8 3rd Pass success rate 84% 8th Overall rating 7.18 1st Assists 1 =5th Goals 2 =5th Stats according to WhoScored

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that it could cost up to £70m to convince Fulham to allow Palhinha to depart. The reliable reporter adds that although a move to Bayern Munich in the summer fell through, they could be the favourites to land his signature after he was so close to joining the Bundesliga side. Palhinha is such an important player for Marco Silva's men, so it's no surprise that the capital club will demand a hefty fee to part ways with the midfielder.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that Liverpool have had their eye on Palhinha for over a year now, so it's a surprise that they've not already made their move to bring him to Anfield. The journalist adds that the former Sporting CP midfielder is a player that Klopp does need in his midfield, and he would undoubtedly boost their chances of winning the Premier League title. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I'm surprised Liverpool haven't already made their move on Palhinha if they were going to do it. They've had their eye on him for the past year and it seems very clear to me that Palhinha is a player that they could do with. If Palhinha was playing number six for Liverpool, I think that they would have a much better chance of going on to win the league this season than they would without him. Certainly when you see Alexis Mac Allister having to play that role. There doesn't seem to be a defined person right now at Liverpool who can play that role."

Liverpool might not need a midfielder

The other side of the coin is that Liverpool might not actually need to prioritise bringing in another midfielder in the next two transfer windows. The Reds are currently top of the Premier League, at the time of writing, and have a host of options to choose from in the middle of the park.

During the summer window, Liverpool invested almost £150m on new additions solely in midfield. Klopp also has the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Curtis Jones who came through the youth teams, so bringing in yet another midfielder could halt their progress. Four midfield signings arrived through the door in the summer, so there is certainly an argument that it's not a major priority.