Newcastle United are still keeping tabs on Watford striker Joao Pedro, who would 'jump at the chance' to join the Magpies, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old will undoubtedly want to test himself in the Premier League once again, with Watford unlikely to gain promotion to the top-flight this season.

Newcastle United news - Joao Pedro

Pedro's £25k-a-week contract at Watford doesn't expire until 2027, meaning The Hornets aren't under an immense amount of pressure to sell the Brazilian.

However, as mentioned, he won't want to be playing in the Championship forever, and Watford are some way off finishing in the play-offs.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie told GIVEMESPORT last summer that Newcastle were close to an agreement to sign Pedro, but a deal failed to materialise in the end.

The Athletic reported that it was a bid of £30m that the north-east club submitted for Pedro.

The Daily Mail also claimed that Pedro was being eyed by Everton at the start of the season as they started to prepare for life without Anthony Gordon, who eventually joined Newcastle.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies renew their interest in the summer, as O'Rourke has claimed that Pedro would be interested in a move to St James' Park.

What has O'Rourke said about Pedro?

O'Rourke has suggested that Pedro would jump at the chance to join Newcastle.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "This is long-term interest from Newcastle for Joao Pedro. They tried to sign him last January, but weren't able to get a deal over the line. They've continued to keep tabs on him.

"He's obviously been in the Championship with Watford this season, so I'm sure the player would jump at the chance to move back to the Premier League as it doesn't look like Watford are going to win promotion back to the top flight.

"As I said, the chance to go to Newcastle with potential Champions League football on offer - I'm sure this is something Joao Pedro would jump at."

How has Pedro performed this season?

Pedro is Watford's leading goalscorer in the Championship this campaign with 10 goals, whilst also providing four assists, as per FBref.

The Brazilian also averages a Sofascore rating of 7.28, the highest in the Watford squad.

Averaging 3.4 dribbles, 8.9 total duels won, 1.5 tackles, and 1.3 passes per game, Pedro is undoubtedly one of the most skilful and hard-working forwards in the Championship, and could be a smart addition at St James' Park.