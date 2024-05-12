Highlights Joaquin Buckley called out Conor McGregor after impressive win at UFC St. Louis, challenging the former champion to fight him at 170 pounds.

Despite Buckley's bold call-out, McGregor has not responded to the challenge, focusing on his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler.

Buckley's win over Nurzulton Ruziboev marked his fourth straight victory, while Ruziboev's welterweight debut ended his 10-fight winning streak.

Joaquin Buckley earned a stunning and dominant unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-27) win over Nursulton Ruziboev in front of his hometown crowd at UFC St. Louis on Saturday night. After the performance, with the crowd on the edge of their seats, he made a wild and totally out of left field call-out of former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Despite Buckley's insanely great performance, he's out of his mind if he thinks the UFC is considering him for a shot at the UFC's biggest star. But despite the validity of the call-out, it was an epic rant.

Joaquin Buckley Called Out Conor McGregor After Defeating Nursulton Ruziboev

Joaquin Buckley called Conor McGregor's whole bloodline 'hoe's'

Buckley started by chastising McGregor for bullying fighters in lower weight classes in his most recent Twitter rants. “I want you, you’re fighting at 170 pounds but you ain’t fighting a welterweight, you’re fighting a lightweight midget. Come at me bro, come at me, you said you built your weight up but you’re bullying Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia, come and bully me dawg,” Buckley said on the mic with Michael Bisping.

If he'd stopped there, it might have been a non-issue, but then he went in on the entire McGregor family in hopes of provoking a response from the Irishman.

I did research on the McGregor name, and you come from a long, long line of McHoes.

He continued, “Your daddy was a hoe. You granddaddy was a hoe. Your great, great grandpappy was a hoe. So I guess it’s safe to say, your momma raised a hoe. And guess what? If you don’t respond, and I bet the money I ain’t even got that you won’t, the whole world knows I’m telling the truth. It’s my time, and if you want to be the king you’ve got to behead the king. It’s time to take the throne.” So far McGregor hasn't responded to the call out.

With the win, Buckley won his fourth straight fight. Ruziboev was making his welterweight debut and snapped a 10-fight winning streak with his loss to Buckley in the co-main event.

McGregor is gearing up to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on the 29th of June. The fight will take place during UFC International Fight Week and will be contested at 170 pounds. It will be McGregor's first fight back since he broke his leg fighting Dustin Poirier in June 2021.