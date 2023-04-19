Scottish ultra-marathon runner Joasia Zakrzewski was disqualified from a race after she was found to have travelled 2.5 miles in a car.

The 47-year-old was competing in the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool race earlier this month.

Zakrzewski was the third woman to finish the 50-mile distance, but she has now been stripped of her result.

Data uploaded to running and cycling app Strava showed that Zakrzewski had covered a mile in just one minute and 40 seconds.

Race director Wayne Drinkwater said he was given information that a runner had an "unsporting, competitive advantage during a section of the event".

"The issue has been investigated,” he said. “Having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself.

“We can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route."

Joasia Zakrzewski breaks silence on using car during ultra-marathon

Zakrzewski has now explained to BBC Scotland why she used a car, explaining she had become lost on the course around the half-way mark when her leg began to feel painful.

She decided she would pull out of the race, and when she saw a friend on the side of the course, she accepted a lift in his car to the next checkpoint to let the marshals know.

"When I got to the checkpoint I told them I was pulling out and that I had been in the car, and they said 'you will hate yourself if you stop'," Zakrzewski said.

"I agreed to carry on in a non-competitive way. I made sure I didn't overtake the runner in front when I saw her as I didn't want to interfere with her race."

Zakrzewski then explained why she had accepted a trophy for third place once she had crossed the line.

"I made a massive error accepting the trophy and should have handed it back,” she said, revealing that she had arrived from Australia the night before the race. "I was tired and jet-lagged and felt sick.

"I hold my hands up, I should have handed them back and not had pictures done but I was feeling unwell and spaced out and not thinking clearly."

Third place was given to Mel Sykes, who was left fuming with Zakrzewski’s behaviour.

"The sad thing in all this is that it completely takes the p*** out of the race organisers, fellow competitors and fair sport,” Sykes posted on Twitter.

"How can someone who knows they have cheated cross a finish line, collect a medal/trophy and have their photos taken?!

"For all the over analysing of data we do these days, it's also a bloody great tool for situations like this. You have to be superwoman to be running 1:40min/miles at 90bpm with zero cadence.

"The audacity of uploading the data, complete with trophy photo, makes this worse!!

"Racing is racing. No matter who you are and how much you've prepared, things go wrong on race day. Suck it up. Take it on the chin. Move on to the next one. Being a cheat is not OK."

"I'm an idiot and want to apologise to Mel,” Zakrzewski told BBC Scotland. “It wasn't malicious, it was miscommunication.

"I would never purposefully cheat and this was not a target race, but I don't want to make excuses. Mel didn't get the glory at the finish and I'm really sorry she didn't get that."

Who is Joasia Zakrzewski?

Zakrzewski works as a GP near Sydney in Australia. She has raced for Scotland and Great Britain, including at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

She has previously set national records for 200km and 100 mile races, and once ran more than 236 kilometres to win a 24-hour race in Australia in 2020.

Zakrzewski triumphed at a 48-hour event in Taipei across 255 miles just a few weeks ago.