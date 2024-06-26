Highlights Crystal Palace are pushing to sign Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham.

Crystal Palace are continuing to work on a deal to sign Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham, who is one of their main targets this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Eagles have heavily focused on signing young talent from around Europe, with a large percentage of them coming from England's second tier. The likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and Adam Wharton have all been brought in from the Championship and given a platform to develop.

Bellingham could be the next young star that Palace take a gamble on. The 18-year-old has already established himself as a key player for Sunderland and could be ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Palace Working on Jobe Bellingham Deal

Many clubs are keen

According to Italian reporter Romano, Palace keep working on a deal to sign Bellingham, who is one of their priority targets for the summer transfer window. Antonio Nusa is also an option for the Eagles, but he's a separate target meaning they could pursue both.

"Understand Crystal Palace keep working on deal to sign Jobe Bellingham, one of the main targets on their shortlist. Antonio Nusa, separate deal and among priorities. Jobe Bellingham’s future depends on the player’s decision with many clubs keen, #CPFC are trying."

Bellingham, described as a 'serious prospect' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, will undoubtedly be compared to his brother, Jude. The Real Madrid man has already made waves all around Europe, with Jobe slightly behind in his development.

Bellingham's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 45 Goals 7 Assists 1 Key Passes Per 90 0.94 Shots Per 90 1.39

Reports have suggested that other clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, and sides in Europe are also interested in securing the signature of Bellingham. It's believed that Sunderland are searching for a fee in the region of £20m to allow him to depart this summer.

Palace's transfer strategy has been effective in recent years. The likes of Olise, Eze, and Wharton were brought in for reasonable fees, and they will undoubtedly make a hefty profit on all three if they choose to sell them in the future. Many clubs won't take risks on Championship talent, but the Eagles consistently look to take advantage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jobe Bellingham made his senior football debut at the age of 16 years and 107 days.

Odsonne Edouard's Future at Palace in Doubt

He's changed his agent

One player facing an uncertain future at Selhurst Park is striker Odsonne Edouard. The French forward, who joined from Celtic before the 2021/22 season, is now entering the final year of his contract. Journalist Alan Nixon reports that the 26-year-old has changed agents recently, which could be a sign he's searching for a move. Palace may be willing to let him go as he has fallen in the pecking order.

Any deal must be completed swiftly since Palace need time to find a replacement and are already dealing with interest in several other players.

