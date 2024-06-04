Highlights Palace are unsure about Bellingham as a Premier League player, but they've been tracking him for a while.

They could still make progress on a deal as they don't want to miss out.

Other clubs are also in the race to secure his signature.

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham has been tracked by Crystal Palace ahead of an all-important summer in the capital, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, though they - alongside other suitors - hold reluctance over his Premier League suitability.

In 2023/24, the Premier League outfit enjoyed a hodgepodge season, overseen by Roy Hodgson and Oliver Glasner. Come the end of the campaign, they finished in tenth spot thanks to their Glasner-inspired late upturn in performance and results.

Under the German tactician, the west London-based side’s progress has been clear to see and heading into his first summer as boss, wholesale changes are set to be made - but could Bellingham be the first man through the Selhurst Park doors?

Palace Unsure Whether Bellingham is Premier League Level

Big move only a matter of time away

Close

Despite being tracked for a couple of years, Palace higher-ups do not view Bellingham, 18, as vital to the summer recruitment plans. Instead, it seems like they could be targeting players who boast top flight expertise in aid of their progression under their new boss.

Despite the genuine interest in the youngster, who is the brother of superstar Jude, Palace are unsure whether he is of the calibre of player they would like to take on as they enter the first full season of Glasner’s tenure. GMS sources do, however, suggest that will not prevent Palace from making progress on a potential deal, given how long they have been admirers of his for.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jobe followed in the footsteps of Jude by making his Birmingham City debut at the tender age of 16 years, 3 months and 16 days, making him their second-youngest debutant.

From a Sunderland perspective, the Championship outfit are equally eager to retain his services heading into 2024/25, with them hoping that a regular offering of first team football could tempt him to stay - rather than completing a career-defining move to a Premier League side.

That said, Tottenham Hotspur - alongside a number of numbers across Europe - have reportedly entered the race for the Black Cats gem but respected journalist Ed Aarons, writing on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Sunderland are keen to receive a fee north of £20 million for his services.

Related 12 Championship Players Premier League Clubs are Targeting GIVEMESPORT has produced a list of 12 players who could leave the Championship for the Premier League this summer.

Brentford also an Interested Party

Hailed as an 'exciting talent'

Close

On the back of his seven-goal Championship campaign, one in which he received a 6.76 overall rating from WhoScored, Palace are not the only side from the top flight of English football to be showing an interest in his signature.

Brentford, who are looking to climb the Premier League table next term under Thomas Frank’s guidance, are also an interested party - but, according to GMS sources, they too share the same reservations over the Stourbridge-born gem.

Jobe Bellingham - 23/24 Championship Stats vs Sunderland Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,644 6th Goals 7 2nd Shots per game 1.2 7th Dribbles per game 0.6 =7th Pass success rate (%) 86.7 6th Overall rating 6.76 7th

Similarly to Palace, the Bees are keen admirers but are unsure whether his quality represents that of a Premier League regular. Hailed as an ‘exciting talent’ by scout Jacek Kulig, there’s no doubting his potential for a long-term project. However, teams fear they could ‘miss out’ if they do not act quickly.

Additionally, should he become as good as his brother in years to come, the fee they shell out this summer could be boosted tenfold if he was to then move onto pastures new further down the line. The problem is how they utilise the youngster in the meantime.