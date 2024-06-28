Highlights Crystal Palace target Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham as a dream signing.

Bellingham could replace Michael Olise, who is set to join Bayern Munich.

Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa is also on Palace's radar as an alternative.

Crystal Palace have identified Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham as a ‘dream target’ as manager Oliver Glasner is keen to sign the talented youngster, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Jude Bellingham’s brother is being monitored by several Premier League clubs as Sunderland are reportedly holding firm on their £20million valuation of the England Under-19 midfielder.

Jobe, who joined Sunderland from Birmingham last year, has become a key player for the Black Cats as they endured a disappointing season, finishing 16th in the Championship.

Sunderland are now determined to keep Bellingham, who made 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

The attacking midfielder is considered a key player for Sunderland’s future as owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus insisted that he is not for sale unless their demands are met this summer.

Bellingham could be brought in as a replacement for Michael Olise at Crystal Palace – the French winger is set to join Bayern Munich this week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Eagles also target Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa as manager Oliver Glasner eyes a new promising talent this transfer window to compensate for the loss of Olise.

Romano suggests Palace are now pushing for Bellingham’s transfer amid interest from several English clubs, including Brentford.

Crystal Palace ‘Pushing’ for Bellingham

He is a dream target

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano suggests Palace have identified Bellingham - described as "incredible" by Mackems legend Niall Quinn - as their ‘dream target’ this summer.

He suggests the Eagles are waiting for a green light from the player himself before they can ‘attack the situation’ this summer:

“Jobe Bellingham is wanted by Crystal Palace, as I’ve previously reported, and he remains one of the names on their list, alongside Antonio Nusa, as they look to replace Michael Olise, who will join Bayern Munich this week. “Bellingham is also wanted by Brentford and other English clubs, but I would keep an eye on Palace because they are pushing. Their manager Oliver Glasner wants Bellingham, and so now it depends on the player, because if he gives the green light they are prepared to go strong on this one. “As soon as Bellingham decides, together with his family, Palace are prepared to attack the situation. Contacts have been taking place already, and he’s absolutely one of their dream targets, so keep an eye on this one.”

Palace are looking to capitalise on their promising end to last season as the Eagles finished 10th in the Premier League under Glasner, who took over from Roy Hodgson at the start of the year.

Bellingham, who still has four years left on his current deal with Sunderland, is eyed by the London club as the next big star and could fit in well with Glasner’s attacking style of play.

Jobe Bellingham's Sunderland Stats (2023-24 Championship) Games 45 Goals 7 Assists 1 Key passes per 90 0.94 Shots per 90 1.39

Crystal Palace eye Antonio Nusa

As Olise replacement

Crystal Palace could be looking to sign Club Brugge attacker Antonio Nusa as a replacement for Michael Olise, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles are in the market for a wide forward following Olise’s exit to Bayern and could turn to the 19-year-old Norway international.

Nusa was close to a Premier League move in January before he failed his medical with Brentford and returned to Belgium to see out the season.

According to Jones, both Brentford and Tottenham are unlikely to reignite their interest in Nusa, whose signing could ‘work stylistically’ for Palace.

