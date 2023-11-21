Jude Bellingham may well have established himself as one of the most exciting young footballers in the game over the past few years, but his brother appears destined to carve out a pretty impressive career of his own in the near future. Indeed, Jobe Bellingham is already making an impression within English football and could well become a household name in his own right before too long.

Two years younger than his brother – who has made himself a first-name-on-the-teamsheet sort of player for both Real Madrid and England – Jobe is currently playing for Sunderland and seems to be catching the eye. He joined the Black Cats in the summer, arriving from Birmingham City, and a compilation video of his first few months with his new team shows shared on social media just how talented he is.

But still at the early stages of his career, and with so much media attention on his brother, you may not know too much about Jobe Bellingham.

Indeed, we've looked into personal details such as age, family, height, and more, as well as which clubs he's played for, who might want to sign him in the future, and how he's getting on at international level – when relevant, statistics from Transfermarkt have been used. Read on to find out more below.

Jobe Bellingham's age

We may as well start off at the beginning. Bellingham is currently still just 18 years of age, having been born on 23rd December 2005. This makes him just under two years younger than Jude who was born on 29th June 2003.

His place of birth was Stourbridge, which is in the West Midlands of England. Despite still being just a teenager, he already has plenty of experience playing senior football. After all, he played 26 times for Birmingham City before then moving to Sunderland this summer where he immediately became a key member of Tony Mowbray's first team.

Jobe Bellingham's family

Of course, everybody knows that Jobe has a pretty famous brother. Jude Bellingham is one of the best players in the world right now as proven by the fact that he won the 2023 Golden Boy award - given to the best under-21 player in Europe's top flights. The 20-year-old has set La Liga alight since arriving in Spain from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €103 million (£88m), scoring 13 goals in his first 14 appearances for Real Madrid.

However, you might not know that his father was also a pretty handy footballer. Indeed, Mark Bellingham was a non-league goalscoring machine who actually made headlines in September 2016, after netting his 700th goal at the age of 40. He played for English clubs such as Stourbridge, Halesowen, Bromsgrove, Leamington and Sutton Coldfield. Explaining how he felt when he reached that remarkable achievement, he told the press:

"I've started to score a lot more tap-ins and the range is getting a lot shorter. The 700th was a free-kick which isn't regular for me at all, anything outside the box for me is abnormal! "I needed 38 goals last season but got to 36 and then was banned for the last game because of a red card - my first ever sending-off. I was thinking over the summer whether it was the right time to go out, but with just two needed to reach 700, it felt like there was a bit of unfinished business. "It's out of the way now so I can chill out. I'll play as much as I can for Paget, who have been great with me, and hopefully score a few more!"

Beyond his non-league career, Mark also works as a police sergeant in the West Midlands. His mother is Denise and she actually joined Jude in Germany to help him adapt to life overseas after his move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, while Mark stayed with Jobe back in England.

Height and weight

As per Sports Brief, Jobe is 6 ft 3. or 190.5 cm tall and weighs 75 kg. This is around the same size as his brother. However, on Transfermarkt, his height is listed as 188 cm, so he may actually be a little bit smaller than Jude.

Either way, the two brothers are on the taller side and no doubt their sizes helped them thrive in the Championship despite both being so young when first establishing themselves in the second flight of English football. Jude has bulked up in the past few years too, and with Jobe still only 18, it's likely that he will fill out a little bit more in the coming seasons as well.

The name Jobe Bellingham has printed on his shirt

For those who have seen Jobe in action for Sunderland in the Championship, they may have noticed something different about his shirt. He doesn't have Bellingham on the back of it, but instead just his first name.

This actually comes from a desire to forge his own legacy and prove himself to the footballing world, without feeling reliant on the success and fame of his older brother. Sunderland manager Mowbray explained the thinking, telling reporters:

"I think he’s trying to create his own identity. He doesn’t want to live off the back of his brother’s name; he wants to be the footballer that he is and show people what he can do.”

Stats and position

Just like his brother, Jobe came through the Birmingham City academy as a youngster and made his d

ebut as a teenager. He was making match-day squads as a 15-year-old but didn't actually get onto the pitch until he was 16 years and 107 days old, coming off the bench in the FA Cup against League One club Plymouth Argyle.

This actually makes him the second-youngest-ever debutant for Birmingham. I bet you can guess who holds that record. Yes, it's Jude, who played in the EFL Cup against Portsmouth at 16 years and 38 days. Jobe played 26 times for the club between 2021 and 2023 before joining Sunderland.

He has mostly been playing as a central midfielder but can play in a more attacking role, even operating as a centre-forward at times. As he is still so young, it's felt that Jobe is still looking for the one position where he will truly be most effective. As per The Athletic, he has comfortably played across the attacking line, usually out wide, and also slightly deeper in the centre at youth level. And scouts think he'll become a number 10. His manager at Birmingham, Lee Bowyer said:

“If you put them [Jude and Jobe] on the pitch they would probably be playing [directly] against each other if they were on opposite teams in five years' time, in the positions that they play.“

Season Club Senior Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Sunderland 17 3 1 2022/23 Birmingham 23 0 0 2021/22 Birmingham 3 0 0

Data taken at time of publishing date, via Transfermarkt.

Jobe Bellingham transfer rumours

It cost the Black Cats around roughly £1.7m (€2m) to sign Jobe from the Blues in the summer of 2023. This is significantly less than that £88m Real Madrid paid for his older brother in the same transfer window. However, there is every chance that the 18-year-old could be set for his own big money move in the near future.

After all, as of November 2023, he has been linked with a move to Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur by Football Insider. The report claims that he caught the eye of Spurs scouts when he was still playing for Birmingham.

Even more interesting than that, as per El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also gave chief scout Juni Calafat permission to go and watch Jobe in action for the England under-19s in October. Bellingham started the match as the Young Lions drew 0-0 against Montenegro. The same report suggests the powers that be in Madrid want the player to be closely monitored ahead of a possible future transfer.

Jobe Bellingham Salary

As per Football League World, after his summer move from Birmingham, the teenager is currently making a tidy £6,500-per-week contract at Sunderland. This is enough to see him ranked as the club's eighth-highest earner already.

That's not bad but pales in comparison to the reported figures around his older brother. Indeed, Jude is said to make about £12m per year in Spain – which works out at around £250,000 per week before tax.

International career

Jobe is actually legible to represent the Republic of Ireland as he qualifies through a grandparent. However, having played at every youth level from England U16s up to the U19s, he is more likely to try and play for the Three Lions at this stage.

Indeed, he and his brother could follow in the footsteps of Gary and Phil Neville and become two siblings to represent the country at the same time. Jobe actually wore the captain's armband for the U19s in a friendly against Germany in the summer, and so appears to be well on his way to potentially getting a call-up from Gareth Southgate at some point in the future.

England Youth Team Games Goals Age of Debut U19 5 0 17 years 11 months 14 days U18 9 2 16 years 11 months 29 days U17 8 0 15 years 11 months 11 days U16 1 0 15 years 08 months 11 days