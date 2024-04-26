Highlights Joe Alt was selected 5th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Notre Dame tackle will play opposite Rashawn Slater on L.A's offensive line.

Alt is the best offensive tackle prospect since Penei Sewell in 2021.

Offensive line isn't the sexiest position to draft for, especially in a class with so many elite quarterbacks and receivers, but as Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells used to say: "The game is won in the trenches".

With that in mind, it shouldn't surprise those who have been paying attention to the 2024 NFL draft cycle that Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt is off the board so early in the draft. The Los Angeles Chargers just picked Alt No. 5 overall, making him the first offensive lineman selected this year.

Alt is widely considered to be the best tackle prospect since Penei Sewell (who recently earned a historic extension) left Oregon for the pro ranks. The Notre Dame product should immediately step in as the blindside protector for quarterback Justin Herbert, giving the Chargers' offense another foundational building block opposite left tackle Rashawn Slater.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Joe Alt Scouting Report Notre Dame has a long lineage of successful linemen in the NFL, how does Joe Alt hold up under closer evaluation?

Despite Limited Experience, Alt is A Near-Perfect Prospect

The Notre Dame LT was the highest-rated offensive tackle by PFF in 2023

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Alt possesses a near perfect frame, standing over 6'8", weighing 321 pounds, and boasting arms over 34 inches. He uses that size to cover plenty of ground and is capable of sustaining blocks in and outside of his frame. Despite having gained nearly 40 pounds during his time in college, he still appears to have plenty of room to grow physically, which could further enhance his overall power profile.

As an athlete, the Notre Dame star has excellent burst and play speed that allows him to cover ground extremely well and get into the second level with urgency in order to clear out paths for the ball carrier. Additionally, he does a great job of progressing through his blocks in order to move defender to defender and open up lanes for the runner.

Joe Alt 2023 Stats Category Alt OT Rank PFF Grade 90.7 1st Run Block Snaps 344 T-108th Run Block Grade 86.5 5th Pass Block Snaps 368 T-155th Pass Block Grade 91.2 2nd Sacks Allowed 1 T-32nd Hurries Allowed 2 T-2nd QB Hits Allowed 2 T-75th *All stats courtesy of PFF

In pass protection, Alt does exceptionally well at getting proper leverage despite being such a tall prospect. He gets low in his attack, employs that positioning to take away his assignment's base, and uses that advantage to control blocks and drive out defenders from the football. In addition to that, his grip strength is impressive, allowing him to sustain his engagements long enough for his team to make a play.

Alt has made tremendous strides over his career with the Fighting Irish, but his overall play-strength is still a work in progress. Initially a tight end in high school, Alt has been working to put on weight and learn the position, but is still relatively new to the role compared to some who have spent their entire football lives on the offensive line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Joe Alt allowed just one sack, two QB hits, and five pressures with two penalties during the 2023 college season. For comparison, no NFL tackle would have matched those numbers during the 2023 NFL campaign.

With Rashawn Slater already in place as Herbert's blindside blocker, Alt should immediately enter the conversation as one of the NFL's best right tackles. The offensive line in L.A. is taking shape, but the offense still needs plenty of work.

For all the hype surrounding the Harbaugh-Herbert pairing, the Chargers haven't been doing much to support their franchise QB this offseason. Los Angeles has shedded their top two receivers - Mike Williams and Keenan Allen - for salary cap reasons, and running back Austin Ekeler left in free agency for the Washington Commanders.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference (NFL) and Sports Reference (NCAA) unless stated otherwise.