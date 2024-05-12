Highlights Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow believes two bye weeks are "critical" if the league implements an 18-game regular season.

Burrow's idea surrounding the second bye week could revitalize a heavily-criticized event late in the NFL calendar.

Commissioner Roger Goodell's recent schedule proposal seemingly accounts for an additional bye and would give fans something they've craved for many years.

As the leading sports league in America, the NFL hardly ever draws inspiration from its competitors and usually does its best to bury them. Christmas used to be the NBA's premier stand-alone day. Now, there is football on December 25 each year, even if the holiday occurs on nights typically absent from the NFL's calendar.

However, if -- or, better yet, when -- Roger Goodell's dream of an 18-game regular season comes to light, one of the league's biggest stars thinks it would be smart to bring a recent professional basketball adaptation to football.

When asked about schedule expansion, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently told reporters a second bye week would be "critical for [players'] bodies." He then elaborated on what the league could do with that additional bye, proposing they give all 32 franchises the same days off while remodeling their oft-criticized post-season exhibition event.

Maybe you could do something like: The first bye is kind of how we have it now, and the second bye everybody has it at once, and you make it like the Pro Bowl week, like an All-Star break for the NBA. I don't know, people get paid a lot of money to have those discussions and make those decisions. But, we'll see how it plays out.

In 2023, the NFL transitioned from a true Pro Bowl to a half-week skills competition including tug of war, precision passing, and dodgeball, among other events, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, leading into a weekend-capping flag football game on Sunday afternoon.

Fans and players alike have not enjoyed the new festivities, desiring a return to the effort displayed in the Pro Bowls of yesteryear.

Burrow's Sentiment On Multiple Byes Is Common

Players and fans would benefit from the extra week off

As the league continues manipulating the schedule to prioritize revenue more than convenience for its players and fans, the desire for an extra bye week would reach new heights in the event of an 18-game schedule. Some players, like San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle, have been calling for another bye since the 17-game regular season came to fruition in 2021.

Adding an extra bye would be beneficial to both players and fans. The additional time off in the middle of the season would help players get healthier toward season's end and throughout the year, leading to more competitive matchups throughout the campaign.

Fans, in turn, would stay invested for a greater period of time and get to watch better football, particularly if the teams involved in Thursday Night contests were determined in part by their bye weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL instituted two byes in 1993 to, according to then-commissioner Paul Tagliabue, "allow for greater scheduling flexibility, ease the player injury factor and reduce team travel burdens." However, the experiment only lasted one year due to poor planning and execution, such as some weeks featuring only 10 games and entire divisions being on bye at the same time.

Having the Pro Bowl during the season may also help the event recapture some of its former glory, as players would still be in football shape for the game and stretch run as opposed to being away from their regular routine for a month leading into it.

Goodell seemingly accounted for this possibility in his proposed 18-game schedule by lengthening the season by a week, which also would place the Super Bowl on the Sunday preceding Presidents' Day.

If that were to happen, NFL fans far and wide would finally get a day off following the big game, meaning Goodell may be able to please players, owners, and fans in one fell swoop.

