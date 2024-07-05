Highlights Joe Burrow expresses excitement about the Bengals' new personnel additions on offense.

These new additions are expected to enhance the team's offensive diversity and adaptability.

Dan Pitcher's promotion to offensive coordinator indicates a strategic shift in the Bengals' offensive philosophy.

The Cincinnati Bengals' offseason was marked by significant departures on their offense.

However, quarterback Joe Burrow isn't dwelling on what's missing; instead, his eyes are firmly set on the exciting possibilities the team's new personnel presented.

Gone are longtime offensive staples like running back Joe Mixon (traded to Houston) and wide receiver Tyler Boyd (signed with the Titans).

Even star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins spent much of the offseason away from the team negotiating contract extensions.

Despite these changes, the Bengals haven't stood still. They've brought in fresh faces like running back Zack Moss, tight end Mike Gesicki, and rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

When combined with the returning Chase, Higgins, and running back Chase Brown, Burrow believes this new cast will provide the Bengals with a much more diverse offensive attack.

Burrow said in an interview on the Bengals' website:

With the personnel we have this year, we'll be able to do a lot more with personnel groupings. Putting different people in different spots... And doing a lot of different things as far as eye candy and making teams adjust their personnel based on ours.

These personnel changes coincide with the promotion of Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator.

This offseason marks the most significant shakeup for the Bengals' offense since Burrow entered the league. A swift adaptation to this new look will be crucial for the team's hopes of returning to the playoffs.

New Weapons for Burrow

Revamped running game with new backfield

While Chase and Higgins remain the Bengals' offensive cornerstones, the additions of Moss, Gesicki, and Burton provide Burrow with a wider range of options.

Moss, a former Buffalo Bills running back, offers a more physical rushing style than Mixon, while Gesicki brings a dynamic receiving threat at tight end, a position previously lacking in production for Cincinnati.

Burton, a rookie out of Alabama, adds another dimension as a possession receiver who can complement Chase and Higgins' explosive playmaking.

The arrival of Dan Pitcher as offensive coordinator signifies a shift in the Bengals' offensive philosophy.

While the core playbook remains intact, Pitcher is expected to introduce new wrinkles and formations that capitalize on the strengths of the new personnel.

This could involve increasing the usage of two-tight end sets with Gesicki and the incumbent Hayden Hurst or deploying running backs like Moss and Brown in passing situations to create mismatches for opposing defenses.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Through Burrow's first four NFL seasons, the Bengals have relied heavily on 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE), using it on at least 72% of their offensive snaps each season. However, with new weapons, they plan to diversify their formations in 2024!

The Burrow-led Bengals offense has always been a force to be reckoned with. With a revamped offensive line, a new crop of skilled players, and a coordinator with fresh ideas, the potential for "a lot more" offense seems like a realistic possibility.

Burrow's enthusiasm for the new weapons is a positive sign, and the Bengals faithful eagerly anticipate seeing this new-look offense take the field in the upcoming season.

