Highlights Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been cleared for training camp, but the team will be cautious with his wrist injury rehab.

The Bengals are 29-22-1 when Burrow plays, and only 6-8 when he's injured.

Cincinnati's offense poses a threat when healthy, but faces significant concerns after an offseason of attrition.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the most feared teams in the AFC since quarterback Joe Burrow entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, though their time among the league's elite has directly coincided with Burrow's ability to stay on the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Across four seasons and 52 starts, Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 29-22-1 in games the quarterback has played in. In the 14 games he's missed because of injury, Cincinnati is just 6-8.

Last season, Burrow missed seven games due to a preseason calf strain and a ligament tear in his right (throwing) wrist, which he suffered during a Week 11 game. Obviously, for a quarterback, having any sort of wrist trouble is a terrifying proposition, since the joint is needed for, you know, throwing the football.

That's left Bengals fans worried as Burrow has progressed gradually through rehab this offseason. However, head coach Zac Taylor had good news on that front on Monday, telling reporters that Burrow will be a full participant at Bengals training camp.

Expect the team to be cautious with Burrow over the next couple of months as they gear him up for the regular season, as they'll look to have their franchise signal caller at full health come Week 1. The team finished last in the AFC North in 2023 despite posting a winning record (9-8) overall.

Related Bengals' Joe Burrow Oozes Confidence in Recent Interview About Injury Recovery The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the NFL's better teams when Joe Burrow is healthy and the quarterback wants to make sure the league remembers that.

The Bengals Offense Has A Lot of Questions To Answer

Departures, injuries and holdouts may cause chemistry problems in Cincinnati

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals, with Burrow, tight end Mike Gesicki, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, certainly pose a threat to be one of the more potent offenses in the NFL next year. However, the team is already dealing with the loss of stalwart running back Joe Mixon, and franchise-tagged wideout Tee Higgins has missed all previous offseason workouts (though he will report to training camp).

Talented though they may be, the team must address those personnel losses in order to live up to the hype. Beyond Mixon, the Bengals also lost longtime slot receiver Tyler Boyd this offseason.

As of now, the team's depth chart has Zack Moss listed as the starting running back, and Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas listed as the starters at wide receiver behind Chase and Higgins. To be sure, there's plenty of star power on the team, though their depth isn't as strong as in recent years.

Of course, the most important factor to the Bengals' offensive success will be the health of Burrow. The wrist injury draws most of the headlines, but the calf injury he sustained last summer also severely hampered his play. He was dead last in intended air yards per pass attempt (6.3) and 28th out of 32 qualified QBs in yards per attempt (6.3). It was a noticeable drop after Burrow finished in the top ten in yards per attempt in 2022.

Through four NFL seasons, Burrow has appeared in two AFC Championship games and one Super Bowl. He has also spent time rehabbing injuries during four consecutive offseasons, some of which have been quite serious.

Joe Burrow Offseason Injury Recoveries Year Injury 2021 offseason ACL, MCL, PCL tear 2022 offseason Appendectomy 2023 offseason Calf strain 2024 offseason Wrist ligament tear

It's a very good sign for Cincinnati that Burrow - who is still the highest paid player in NFL history by annual salary - is on track with his recovery ahead of training camp this offseason. If he can escape the preseason unscathed, the Bengals should be one of the favorites to win a loaded AFC.

Source: Ari Meirov

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.