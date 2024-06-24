Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals aim to capitalize on talent and hope injuries don't derail another campaign.

With plenty of the same foundational pieces but some exciting new adds, Burrow hopes the offense can vary up their playcalling to dictate games.

Dan Pitcher will be in charge of playcalling, but will the team have enough firepower to get through the AFC gauntlet?

Over the years, the Cincinnati Bengals have had one of the most impressive rosters. However, the team has been routinely hit with the injury bug. Last season that was more apparent than ever with Joe Burrow going down with a wrist injury in the Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Now heading into 2024, the team is looking to capitalize on their upside and appear to be all in on contending. With Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson requesting trades, the clock may be ticking on the roster sustaining such a high level of talent. Burrow spoke with Dayton Daily News about his excitement for the upcoming year and what to expect from the offense:

I think we’ll see a little bit more variety than we have in the past... But I think it’s I think we’re gonna dictate that a little more this year. I’m excited about the pressure we’re going to put on defenses with our style of offense this year, I think it’ll be exciting to watch.

New offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher will take over playcalling responsibilities for the year ahead. Can he help the team take a step forward to secure a Lombardi Trophy while the core is still intact?

Stacking Up Cincinnati Against the AFC Hierarchy

Are the Bengals a top contender in 2024?

In a crowded AFC Conference, the Bengals have had their share of success when navigating through the challenges of routinely competing for a trip to the Super Bowl. The team had won back-to-back divisional crowns in a scrappy AFC North division and still finished with a winning record despite some significant injuries suffered last season.

Entering 2024, the team is looking to contend, and despite losing notable players such as Joe Mixon, D.J. Reader, and Tyler Boyd, they also added plenty as well. Most notably, the team acquired Sheldon Rankins, Geno Stone, Zack Moss, and Trent Brown. Offensively, the acquisitions are incredibly intriguing and could help the team take a step forward in the ground game despite getting both veterans on great deals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite signing for $4.5 million less AAV, Zack Moss outperformed Joe Mixon in Y/A, YAC/A, and Breakaway% per PFF.

The aerial attack should remain a vital part of this team's identity, though, as the team returns Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins, plus added Jermaine Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. On top of that, they brought in Mike Gesicki off of the open market while adding two Day 3 tight ends on top of that.

The collection of pieces and depth surrounding this roster should give the Bengals a leg up heading into the season, as the team is built to withstand any injuries that occur offensively. While the road won't be easy, and other great teams like the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs are still on their way, there is reason for optimism in Cincinnati.

