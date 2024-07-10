Highlights Joe Burrow is ready to get back on the field with new celebrations and muscle gains.

Following an abbreviated 2023 season thanks to a wrist injury, Joe Burrow sounds ripped and ready for his return to NFL action. He’s so amped he told the PardonMyTake guys his touchdown celebrations might go to the next level:

“Maybe if I get a rushing touchdown this year, I might bring back the fake moon.”

That would be a glorious hat tip to Randy Moss’ infamous faux-mooning of the Green Bay Packers faithful in 2005. Burrow’s long been a proponent of taunting in professional sports, which he discussed in detail, along with how he’s prepared for this upcoming season.

Burrow ‘Upset’ with Anti-Taunters

A notice to the “keepers of the sacred unwritten rules of sports:” Joe Cool thinks you’re lame as hell. As he put it:

“I always get upset with the anti-taunters where I'm like, you're asking these guys to put their bodies on the line, play a super physical game, an emotional game, and none of these guys know how long their career is going to be. Why can't they get the most out of it in every way?”

Importantly, Burrow’s fine with being on the wrong end of a good taunt. He told a great story about the Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones:

“I'll give you a quick story. So when we won, we beat the Chiefs in 2021 in the AFC championship. I posted a picture. Cartier glasses, I won't even peek at you, Lil baby. Shout out, lil baby. And then the next year, Chris Jones gets a sack to basically clinch the game, and he runs up to me after and yells, Cartier glasses, I won't even peek at you. And I was. I just smiled and, like, zapped him up. I was like, you got me.”

We all watch sports to see unbelievably competitive athletes fighting tooth and nail at the highest level. And yet, some of us clutch pearls like athletes burning flags when they do a little dance over an opponent. Talking trash only elevates their fire, giving us exactly what we want. Why the league office wants to take it out of the game remains befuddling.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Randy Moss was fined $10,000 for his infamous mooning and supposedly deeply regrets it.

In related news, Burrow’s got 10-15 reasons why he’d like to give his rival Pittsburgh Steelers a full moon. Thanks to his shortened 2023 season, Burrows stacked on some extra muscle:

“I couldn't throw and I couldn't do my job, but I could still grind in the weight room and get all my workouts in. And so my offseason started, you know, ten to twelve weeks earlier than everybody else's. And so I think that gives me kind of a leg up on the year.”

He estimates he added roughly 15 pounds of muscle and is gearing up for 2024. We’ll see if he can show Steelers fans that new caboose.

Source: PardonMyTake

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.