Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow perhaps holds more power over the organisation than he might think he has as he awaits his next contract from the team.

When it comes to living up to the expectations of being the #1 player taken in the NFL Draft, it’s fair to say that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has gone above and beyond what many people thought he was capable of at this level. With 11,774 passing yards and 82 touchdowns to his name during the regular season (including back-to-back seasons of 30+ touchdowns), it could have been even more had he not suffered an incredibly serious injury to his leg in his rookie season.

His play has been a large part of the reason why the Bengals have made it to back-to-back AFC Championship games (even reaching the Super Bowl during the 2021 season), and are considered by some to be serious contenders to make it back to that stage again.

And with contract talks coming up following their decision to pick up the 5th-year option, the question is just how much he is going to earn. We have seen some big contracts handed out to quarterbacks this offseason, and given where Burrow has taken the Bengals, you can’t blame him for asking to be paid top dollar, but would he ever threaten to walk away from the team if they didn’t give him what they wanted? Mike Florio thinks that there is a chance.

Joe Burrow could hold a lot of power over the Cincinnati Bengals

Speaking during a mailbag segment for ProFootballTalk (starting at 31:06), when asked by a fan whether a big name quarterback would ask to be traded based on the direction that their team was going, Florio believed that Burrow was someone who had the mindset to want to make such a move if they didn’t look after him on the field (referring to the players he’s throwing to, as well as those blocking for him), although did state that it might not need to come to that if handled correctly:

Most great quarterbacks don't want out in their prime, they're willing and content to kind of go along with the system and see where things go… for a lot of these quarterbacks, especially when they have long-term second contracts or third contracts, they understand they forfeited their ability to stomp their feet and say I want to go somewhere else. And a lot of the younger quarterbacks don't seem to be wired to take a stand like that.

Now look, Joe Burrow is a guy that, I assume the Bengals are going to take care of him, I assume the Bengals are going to take care of the guys around him and I assume the Bengals are going to provide him with competent blockers and I assume he's going to want to be there for the balance of his career. But he's a guy who I don't think would hesitate to say ‘Hey folks, this isn't working. I just need to go somewhere else.’

But because he's that way, and because I think the Bengals know it, that makes it more likely they're going to put everything around him where he never actually decides to do it.

Given that Burrow has been sacked 153 times during his three years in the league so far (124 in the regular season), it does seem like he has the ammo to tell the organisation that he doesn’t want to play for them, especially if it is something that keeps them from progressing towards a Super Bowl.

So it is something that both need to keep in mind as they get set for negotiations, and hopefully it’s not something that causes the relationship to derail.