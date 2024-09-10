Key Takeaways Joe Burrow was a top fantasy football QB, but his stock has gone down.

The loss of key players in the Bengals' offense impacted his performance.

The Bengals' weak running game and coaching struggles have devalued Burrow's ceiling.

Joe Burrow , the former first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has had an exceptional start to his career. Burrow, who led LSU to a CFB National Championship before getting drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, has also, for the most part, been a reliable quarterback and a great one on the field.

Joe Burrow Fantasy Rank By Season Year Games Played Fantasy Pts QB Rank 2020 10 178.72 25 2021 16 328.24 7 2022 17 369.98 4 2023 10 153.16 25

In 2021 and 2022, Burrow was considered an elite fantasy quarterback after finishing in the top 10 for two straight seasons. In 2023, however, he showed some signs of regression and then suffered a wrist injury, ending his season after only 10 games.

After his questionable start to the 2023 season and his injury history piling up, there was doubt whether Burrow should still be considered an elite fantasy quarterback (in the top six to eight range). Now, after his horrendous Week 1 performance against the New England Patriots, in which he threw for 164 yards and no touchdowns (9.7 fantasy points), the doubt is quite serious.

When looking deeper into everything surrounding Burrow and his current situation with the Bengals, there is ample reason to believe that, although he is still a very good quarterback, he should be removed from the elite tier of fantasy quarterback options.

Why Joe Burrow’s Fantasy Stock Has Gone Down

The loss of weapons this past offseason

Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

The current Bengals’ offense looks quite different from Burrow’s ‘elite’ years in 2021 and 2022. This past offseason, the Bengals traded away running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans and lost receiver Tyler Boyd in free agency to the Tennessee Titans.

Both players served as valuable parts of the Bengals offense and were consistent producers over Burrow’s first four seasons. In 53 games alongside Burrow, Mixon averaged 73 scrimmage yards per game and scored 41 total touchdowns. In 64 games, Boyd averaged 48.4 YPG and scored 16 total touchdowns.

Those two players were replaced by the 2023 sixth-round draft pick Andrei Iosivas (who has seen 25 total targets in his career) and a running back duo of Zack Moss and Chase Brown, who are both not on Mixon’s level and have (very) limited experience as starting running backs.

Although the Bengals' offense still has star receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, they are now simply too top-heavy and not deep enough. The relief that a consistent running back like Mixon and a reliable WR3 option like Boyd provides a quarterback is invaluable, especially when delivering consistent fantasy performances.

PFF also ranks the Bengals' offensive line as the 21st-best in the NFL. An O-line ranked that low will start to fade and collapse during long, physical contests such as Sundays. Burrow was off balance, on the run all game, and sacked three times. Expect that to be a commonly exploited weakness for the Bengals this season.

Zac Taylor Isn't Getting the Most Out of Burrow

His head coach and offensive coordinator are letting him down

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Taylor, once considered one of the best young head coaches in the league during the Bengals' run to Super Bowl LVI, has not really lived up to expectations since and has been on the hot seat for a while now. Taylor has been criticized for always starting the season off slow (the Bengals have been 1-10 through the first two weeks of the season in the Taylor era) and not innovating his plays/play calling often enough.

Taylor, who has called the plays for the offense for years, consistently calls plays that put his team in unfavorable positions and too many of the same rushing plays when they aren’t working. It is not entirely his fault, though, as the Bengals have a weak run game and O-line, and teams that become pass-heavy and dependent rarely succeed in the National Football League.

The Bengals also hired a new offensive coordinator going into 2024. Dan Pitcher, who made his debut as the OC on Sunday. It went as poorly as it could have gone. The Bengals couldn’t get anything going in the first half, and when they finally did, the Patriots forced a fumble. The offense had 48 plays, while the Patriots had 65. When it mattered most, though, the Bengals went three-and-out with a chance to drive down the field and win the game.

Joe Burrow is not necessarily a victim of bad coaching; however, his ceiling is limited as long as he plays in Taylor and Pitcher’s offense. He can only do so well in a one-dimensional offense where he is consistently asked to do too much.

Joe Burrow Doesn't Contribute as a Rusher

Pocket passers don't have the same scoring potential

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

What makes a good NFL quarterback has dramatically changed over the past few years, and the landscape of what makes a good fantasy football quarterback has changed even more. A quarterback's ability to rush and scramble seems intriguing to their success.

Joe Burrow Rushing Yard Stats Year Rushing Yards Rushing Yards Per Game Yards Per Rush 2020 142 14.2 3.8 2021 118 7.4 3.0 2022 257 16.1 3.4 2023 88 8.8 2.8

For his career, Burrow averages 11.6 rushing yards per game. All the top nine ranked fantasy quarterbacks from last year (except for Jared Goff) averaged more than that per game. And, with the expected bounce-back of Kyler Murray and the emergence of Jayden Daniels, the top quarterbacks will average even more rushing yards in 2024.

It is also worth noting that all the quarterbacks on that list scored at least one rushing touchdown last season, while Burrow never scored one in his career.

Given Burrow’s extensive injury history (knee injuries, torn meniscus, etc.), he may continue regressing. Even though he had 15 rushing yards on Sunday, he looks sluggish and as plodding as ever before.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.