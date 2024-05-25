Highlights Joe Burrow is not restricted in practice after a wrist injury, showing no setbacks.

The Bengals' coaching staff emphasizes caution to avoid rushing Burrow back from injury.

If Burrow stays healthy, Bengals fans hope to see the team become playoff contenders in the AFC.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won't be limited in practice, despite a wrist injury in Week 11 last season that led to surgery.

It's been a positive news week for the Bengals, who recently announced plans to improve their stadium, and all indications from OTAs imply that Burrow is on track to start the season healthy.

Keeping the starting quarterback healthy is a priority for any team, but that's especially true when the QB is one of the better ones in the league.

It's even more true when he was once the number one overall draft pick. And yet even more true when your team is under .500 without him.

Joe Burrow Will 'Not Be on a Pitch Count'

The franchise QB is unlimited as he recovers from injury

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow will not be limited to a certain amount of throws during organized team activities. Burrow has said that he has had no setbacks or complications, though he has had some pain. "I never really know how it's going to feel when I wake up the next morning," said Burrow earlier this month. "But I was encouraged by the last couple of days for sure."

He added that he feels that everything is in the right spot.

"I think I'm fully cleared for everything other than contact right now. That'll come in the next month probably. But there's no rush; season doesn't start for a while. So, we're in a good spot."

That doesn't mean there wasn't doubt.

"Whenever you have an injury to your throwing side, you're never quite sure how it's going to turn out at the end. But I'm in a good spot. I'm happy with where I'm at, and I'm going to continue to get better."

His receivers reported at the time that his passes had the appropriate velocity.

Joe Burrow's 2023 Stats Category Totals Completion % 66.8 Yards 2,309 Touchdowns 15 Interceptions 6 Rating 91.0

Any fans who might be concerned that the Bengals are doing too much, too soon, might be reassured by the coaching staff's plans. The staff seems to understand that as much as the Bengals need Burrow, rushing him back from the injury would be counterproductive.

"We designed the whole thing to stay within the constraints of where the medical people think he should be and where he wants to be right now," Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said earlier this week, according to the Bengals' website. "Nobody is sitting there with a special pitch counter. But we've been smart how we put it together."

For those who don't recall, Burrow struggled with injuries in 2023. He was already nursing a calf strain when the season started, and while he missed no time, he wasn't playing at 100 percent.

Then Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist during the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That ended his season -- after he'd already been criticized for playing through the calf strain.

Burrow says he's "encouraged" by how things have gone so far.

He's not the only one, as Pitcher, in his first year as Bengals OC, says Burrow has 'all his range and power' in OTAs.

Burrow was the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Bengals are just 6-8 without him when he misses time.

If Burrow is on track to return at 100 percent when the season starts, the Bengals might once again be a playoff competitor in the AFC. Certainly, Bengals fans are hoping that their franchise quarterback can stay healthy for a while.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.