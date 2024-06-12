Highlights Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow opened up to the media about the mental impact his injuries have had.

Burrow was only able to play six games where he was fully healthy last season due to suffering an injury.

When Burrow and his two lead receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, are healthy, they're one of the best trios in the NFL and could lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl again.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussed his recovery from injury on Tuesday and opened up about the mental toll it can take, telling ESPN:

Whenever the injuries start to stack up, your football mortality kind of comes into the back of your mind. So, that's definitely something I've thought about and something I have had to fight through.

Burrow struggled to stay healthy in 2023. He strained his right calf during training camp last year, and looked out of sorts when the season started. He looked to be back to his best after Week 4, as the Bengals went on a four-game winning streak, but his season was cut short not long later. In Week 11, he tore the Scapholunate ligament in his right wrist while throwing a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens.

While Burrow did confirm he'll be ready by the start of the 2024 season, the team is being careful with how they use him. He's been given plenty of rest days and isn't throwing on many of the days he does train.

The wrist injury he suffered last season is the third major injury he's suffered since joining the Bengals, starting with the ACL and MCL tear that ended his rookie season in November 2020. It seems sensible that the team is prioritizing his health this offseason, especially given how lethal the Bengals are when Burrow and his two lead receivers, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, are when they're all healthy.

The Bengals are Going All in This Year

If Burrow, Higgins, and Chase can all stay healthy, Cincinnati could win it all

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals were dominant last season when all three were fully healthy, but that didn't happen often. Burrow wasn't fully fit until Week 5, while Higgins missed five games with various injuries. They were only able to play three games and 121 snaps together at peak fitness, and when they did, they were elite.

GIVEMESPORT Key stat: The Bengals' offense, when all three of Burrow, Higgins, and Chase played last season, was exceptionally efficient. Had they played the whole season together, they would've led the league in yards per play (6.6), success percentage (53.7%), sack percentage (3.3%) and yards per rush (5.2). While it's a small sample size, it illustrates how good they were.

They defeated the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Buffalo Bills, all of whom finished with a winning record. The 49ers and Bills were the one seed and two seed in the NFC and AFC, respectively. In 2022, the trio was able to play 12 games together, and the Bengals finished with a top-five passing attack.

However, this is likely the last year the three will be able to play together. Higgins' deal expires at the end of the 2024 season, and the Bengals can't afford his extension. He was franchise tagged earlier this offseason, and it looked like he would be traded after he submitted a trade request but the team chose to run it back one last time.

The trio is capable of being the engine of a truly elite offense when they're all healthy, and this year is probably their last chance to win it all as a group. If they can all stay fit, the Bengals have a good chance of competing for the Super Bowl next February.

Source: Ben Baby

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.