Highlights Joe Burrow has faced multiple injuries and rehab processes in his NFL career, impacting his ability to prepare for the regular season.

Burrow is implementing unique recovery strategies for his wrist injury, focusing on improving dexterity and mobility.

His biggest focus this offseason has been centered around preparing his body to be available for a full season.

Joe Burrow knows the highs and lows of the NFL quite well.

Through four NFL seasons, Burrow has appeared in two AFC Championship games and one Super Bowl. He has also spent time rehabbing injuries during four consecutive offseasons, some of which have been quite serious.

Joe Burrow Offseason Recoveries Year Injury 2021 offseason ACL, MCL, PCL tear 2022 offseason Appendectomy 2023 offseason Calf strain 2024 offseason Wrist ligament tear

These rehab processes have clearly taken a toll on Burrow's ability to prepare for the regular season, and he has regularly started seasons at less than 100 percent.

2024 is no different. Burrow has spent the offseason recovering from a wrist injury that cut his season short in 2023. This injury provides a unique set of circumstances as this is an injury that typically does not impact quarterbacks.

Burrow said that at the beginning of the recovery process, he was 'flying blind', as he didn't come across players at his position who suffered a similar wrist injury.

With a lack of precedent for quarterbacks dealing with this injury, Burrow has been forced to get creative with recovery strategies. Burrow's mobility and dexterity in his wrist have been limited, which has led to Burrow picking up a new skill: playing the piano (via Complex):

I’m learning the piano right now, hopefully I can get pretty good at that by next offseason. I guess it'll be pretty tough during the season, but it's helped my rehab too for my wrist... I've always wanted to learn how to play, but this was an opportune time to work on my hand and wrist dexterity while also learning that. So it was kind of the perfect storm.

While Burrow didn't start playing the piano because of his wrist injury—he says it's something he's always wanted to try—he acknowledged that it has turned out to be a surprisingly helpful addition to his wrist rehab.

Joe Burrow is Implementing Unique Activities During Rehab

He is focused on improving his wrist dexterity

The focus on recovery comes back to one central theme; staying on the field for an entire season. The numerous injuries he has sustained have impacted Burrow's offseason program, but they have also hindered the Bengals' on-field product.

Joe Burrow's Availability Season Games Played 2020 10 2021 16 2022 17 2023 10

Since he was drafted in 2020, the Bengals hold a modest 6-8 record when Burrow doesn't suit up. While this is not horrific, it's a far cry from what the Bengals are capable of doing with their star QB on the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In Burrow's two full seasons in 2021 and 2022, the Bengals went to the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship, respectively.

When he's on the gridiron, Burrow knows that he is capable of competing with the league's best. The only concern is being available to appear in 17 games across a full season, as he told Complex:

Well, number one, I want to be on the field for all the games. I know I'm going to play well when I'm out there. I'm at that point in my career where I've seen enough ball and I know myself that I can go out there and play as well as anybody in the game.

Burrow went on to explain that he has placed a large focus on ensuring that his body is in tip-top shape in order to feel prepared for games and practices throughout the season.

If Burrow can appear in all 17 contests this year, Cincinnati will once again be contenders to make a run in the playoffs. After a last-place finish in the AFC North last season, Cincinnati boasts the sixth-easiest strength of schedule in the NFL.

The Bengals will be providing status updates on Burrow throughout the offseason. At this point, his wrist seems to be in good condition, and he will likely be at 100 percent to start the year. But this will be a situation to monitor during training camp and preseason activities.

Sources: Complex

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.