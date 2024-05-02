Highlights The Bengals finally addressed longstanding O-line issues during this offseason.

The team drafted Mims & Lee, and signed Trent Brown, enhancing their depth.

O-line upgrades are crucial for protecting Joe Burrow's health.

Since Joe Burrow was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, he has been behind a severely lacking offensive line. It has been no secret that the Bengals needed to address the protection for the sake of Burrow's health this upcoming season, which will, in turn, give the Bengals a better chance of competing for the AFC North crown.

Bengals fans have been complaining for years about the poor offensive line play, and this year, it seems, the front office finally took those complaints seriously. With key picks in this year's draft as well as free agency signings, the offensive line finally looks like it will be an asset for the team rather than a liability.

Cincinnati Addressed OL Concerns in Draft

Bengals went with offensive lineman in the first and seventh rounds

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Amarius Mims, an offensive tackle out of the University of Georgia, with the 18th overall pick. He was ranked as the 19th overall prospect in GIVEMESPORT's top 100 prospect big board, and he was the fifth tackle taken in the draft, which shows the depth of the position this year.

Mims is a large tackle standing at 6'8 and weighing in at 340lbs and his strength, hand placement, and leverage all support his value. He is somewhat inexperienced (only eight starts in college), however, and will benefit by sitting behind Orlando Brown and Trent Brown to refine his game before cracking the starting lineup.

Amarius Mims' Measurables Category Mims Height 6'8 Weight 340 Hand Length 11 1/4" Arm Length 36 1/8" 40-Yard Dash 5.07 10-Yard Split 1.78 Vertical Jump 25.5" Broad Jump 9'3

Later in the draft, the Bengals went for some depth for their offensive line by drafting center Matt Lee out of Miami. One of the Bengals' weaknesses definitely has been depth on the offensive line, so late picks like this will really benefit the position group.

Matt Lee's Measurables Category Lee Height 6'4 Weight 301 Hand Length 9 1/4" Arm Length 32 1/8" 40-Yard Dash 5.03 10-Yard Split 1.76 Vertical Jump 31" Broad Jump 9'3

Lee is a solid center who is skilled at pass protection, which is necessary with the Bengals' pass-heavy offensive attack. He also plays with inside hands, has good core strength, and stays square in the running game.

Bengals Offensive Line Re-Vamped

Adding a tackle on a one-year deal to provide some stability

Early in the NFL's free agency frenzy this year, the Bengals signed Trent Brown, a 31-year-old offensive tackle and 2019 Pro Bowler, to a one-year deal to shore up the offensive line. Brown is a big body, towering over opponents at 6'8" and weighing in at 370lbs.

He bounced around a little bit between the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders before signing this one-year deal with the Bengals this offseason, but he is a veteran presence who will contribute to the team right away.

With all the new pieces added to the offensive line, the Bengals seem to be in position to improve their ranking from last year.

Pro Football Focus had the Bengals offensive line ranked 22nd in both pass blocking and run blocking grade, so they can really only go up from here. With the new assets they have added, the Bengals should really be in a position to make a huge jump this year.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: In 2021, Joe Burrow was the most sacked QB in the league, with 51, sacks and in 2022, he was the sixth-most sacked QB, with 41 sacks. In 2023, Burrow was sacked 24 times before going down with an injury. From 2020-2023, Burrow's 7.24 sack rate ranks as the 14th-highest in the league among 47 qualifying QBs.

Since Joe Burrow came into the league, he has been sacked 148 times while suffering multiple major injuries, which is mostly due to subpar offensive line play. This offseason, the team was forced to address this issue to help protect their franchise quarterback and protect the future of the team.

If the offensive line makes the jump that is expected of them this year and the starters remain healthy, the Bengals' offense will be a force that will keep them in contention for the playoffs.

