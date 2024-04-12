Highlights Joe Burrow is confident against the Chiefs due to his past success.

The Bengals have won key matchups against the Chiefs during Burrow's tenure.

Burrow believes the Bengals are built to beat the Chiefs, setting up another potential playoff matchup.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs met in the AFC Championship in 2021 and 2022, with each team winning once. The Bengals failed to make the game in 2023 after an in-season injury to Joe Burrow, but the quarterback feels Cincinnati would have a good chance against Kansas City if they were to meet again in the postseason.

According to Paul Dehner Jr., Burrow remarked on Friday:

Both teams have great players. We are kind of built to beat them.

Many of the games between the two teams became instant classics. If they were to face off again in the playoffs, it would be the second matchup of the campaign, as the Bengals are set to play the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium some time during the 2024 regular season.

It Sounds Like He's Bragging, but Burrow's Stats Back His Claim

The quarterback is 3-1 against the Chiefs in his career

For most quarterbacks, saying that they are built to beat the Chiefs would be ridiculous. But Burrow actually has the track record to back up his words. Over his four career starts against Kansas City, the QB has averaged 313 yards passing and thrown nine touchdowns against three interceptions.

Burrow Career Vs. Chiefs Category Burrow Record 3-1 Completion % 69.7 Yards/Attempt 8.4 Yards/Game 313 Touchdowns 9 Interceptions 3 Passer Rating 107.01

In addition to the AFC Championship games, one won by each team, the Bengals and Chiefs have met up twice in the regular season with Burrow under center. In the first game, in January 2022, the Bengals beat Kansas City 34-31, with Burrow throwing for 446 yards and four touchdowns. The second win came in December 2022, with Burrow throwing for 286 yards and two TDs.

What makes Burrow's success against the Chiefs even more impressive is that Patrick Mahomes has also been very good against Cincinnati. The superstar Chief is 3-3 in his career against the Bengals but has thrown for 1,686 yards in those games with 13 touchdowns against three picks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Joe Burrow's 138.8 passer rating against the Chiefs in the regular season represents the QB's highest mark against a single opponent.

The Bengals have had a relatively quiet offseason, but other teams in contention in the AFC, like the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, have lost ground. Cincinnati could still be active in the trade market, with WR2 Tee Higgins having requested a trade earlier this offseason. It would not be surprising to see the Bengals and Chiefs facing off again in the postseason this year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.