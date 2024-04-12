Highlights Bengals QB Joe Burrow supports an NFL player's right to taunt their opponent.

Burrow believes taunting should be part of the game, as it's an expression of competitive fire.

NFL taunting penalties are criticized for being excessive.

Three Ohio guys, Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow, got together for a live edition of the former two's New Heights podcast at the Kelces' alma mater, the University of Cincinnati.

Naturally, Joe Shiesty made some news by doubling down on thoughts from earlier in the season when he said, “Yea, I’m pro taunting.” When asked to explain why by a pair of Kelces, Burrow responded:

We're all grown adults that work really hard at what we do. And sometimes we'd like to show it. I'm not gonna get my feelings hurt if somebody sacks me and taunts me like you made a play. I get it. Like good for you.

Burrow's opinion comes as music to the ears of both NFL fans and players. Both groups have complained extensively about the fact that there is even a penalty for taunting, but more often the criticism stems from how trigger happy officials seem to be when deciding to throw flags for the infraction.

Burrow finds NFL taunting penalties childish

“Let the guys taunt” - Joe Burrow

Burrow first declared his pro-taunting stance after Baltimore Ravens rookie wideout Zay Flowers received a 15-yard taunting penalty against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. The outrage over these ridiculous penalties was compounded when Flowers fumbled a few plays later, drastically changing the course of what turned out to be a heartbreaking loss for the Ravens.

The NFL can play the “it’s about setting a good example for kids” card all it wants regarding these “unsportsmanlike” penalties, but no one who has ever played sports actually wants to see these types of flags have a tangible effect on games. And the person who puts the blame on the players for “a lack of discipline or class” is never someone anyone would want to share a meal with.

Literally, billions of dollars are on the line in a highly competitive environment with everyone’s testosterone (man or woman) turned up to 12—not to mention that a lot of these guys are jacked up even more on caffeine pills and smelling salts.

If people at home are destroying their own televisions after painful losses, it’s probably reasonable for a player to spin a ball after making an amazing play with 70,000+ people losing their minds in adulation.

The league first started paying closer attention to taunting calls in 2021, when we saw a whopping 43 taunting penalties. Thankfully, they have cooled off a bit over the last two years, as the combined total of taunting penalties called across the 2022 and 2023 seasons (34) was fewer than 2021's nutty total.

To get technical for a moment, the NFL defines a taunt as "using baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams." That language is hardly definitive, which allows for a lot of wide range of interpretations on the part of the officials.

NFL Taunting Penalties Since 2019 Year Games Penalty Count Penalty Yards 2019 267 8 105 2020 269 10 118 2021 285 43 589 2022 284 19 280 2023 285 15 225 *Stats courtesy of NFL Penalties

The parents of these preciously impressionable kids should be in charge of policing their behavior, rather than expecting that from what amounts to modern day gladiators in the heat of battle.

